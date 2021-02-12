Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Acclaimed Documentary 'The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears' Streaming Monday On Threenow

Friday, 12 February 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: TV3

Just over a week since its highly anticipated and widely publicised release in America, Three has fast tracked a deal to be one of the first countries outside of the US to stream The New York Times investigative documentary Framing Britney Spears.

In a rapid turn around, the documentary that has sparked intense discussion and is trending around the world, will be available to stream on ThreeNow from midday Monday 15th February.

Framing Britney Spears details the pop princess's meteoric rise to fame as a child and her very public breakdown in 2007 which resulted in Britney’s financial and personal wellbeing being placed legally in the care of her father.

Britney, now 39, continues to live under this court dictated conservatorship and Framing Britney Spears examines what the public might not know about the pop star’s ongoing court battle for control of her estate. It also explores the fervent fan base that is convinced Spears should be liberated from conservatorship, and the media’s handling of one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

Kiwis will be able to see for themselves the documentary that is captivating the world and inspiring fans and celebrities to come out in force to support the #FreeBritney movement.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears available to stream exclusively on ThreeNow from 12pm, Monday February 15th 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TV3 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 