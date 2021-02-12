Acclaimed Documentary 'The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears' Streaming Monday On Threenow

Just over a week since its highly anticipated and widely publicised release in America, Three has fast tracked a deal to be one of the first countries outside of the US to stream The New York Times investigative documentary Framing Britney Spears.

In a rapid turn around, the documentary that has sparked intense discussion and is trending around the world, will be available to stream on ThreeNow from midday Monday 15th February.

Framing Britney Spears details the pop princess's meteoric rise to fame as a child and her very public breakdown in 2007 which resulted in Britney’s financial and personal wellbeing being placed legally in the care of her father.

Britney, now 39, continues to live under this court dictated conservatorship and Framing Britney Spears examines what the public might not know about the pop star’s ongoing court battle for control of her estate. It also explores the fervent fan base that is convinced Spears should be liberated from conservatorship, and the media’s handling of one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

Kiwis will be able to see for themselves the documentary that is captivating the world and inspiring fans and celebrities to come out in force to support the #FreeBritney movement.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears available to stream exclusively on ThreeNow from 12pm, Monday February 15th 2021.

