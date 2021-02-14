SIX60 Blow 32,000 Fans Away At Wellington's Sky Stadium!

13 February 2021

It was a beautiful evening in Aotearoa’s capital Wellington tonight when SIX60 took to the stage and set Sky Stadium on fire for the fifth show of the SATURDAYS tour!

Matiu Walters addressed the crowd from the main stage “Haere Mai Wellington, welcome to the biggest show on earth”. The audience erupted in response chanting to the chorus “This is forever”.

The band has played in front of a whopping 100,000 fans in 2021 across their five epic outdoor concerts. And now, SIX60 have just finished the highest selling show of the tour with over 32,000 devoted fans in attendance in Wellington tonight!

SIX60 played through their chart-topping hits to an exhilarated audience who engaged in every moment.

New single ‘All She Wrote’ has become an absolute fan favourite since the tour began in January and will be officially released with a star-studded new video on Friday 26th February, the day before the last show of the SATURDAYS tour in Hamilton.

As has become tradition SIX60 invited local kapa haka Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti to join them on stage for the finale of the show. The group and band performed with beaming faces that emanated a real sense of camaraderie and pride.

In tonight's interview with Three's Newshub ahead of the concert, report Caley Callahan mentioned that their Wellington concert would have more people in attendance than this years Superbowl and is likely the biggest live event in the world. Ji Fraser from SIX60 replied "To hear those words, that this is the biggest show in the world right now, there's almost a responsibility for us to do our best". Matiu Walters added "I feel for people overseas. I remember being in lockdown and wondering if it would end. Wondering if we were going to be able to play a show. So, there is hope out there."

Tonight’s concert also included sets from sultry pop newcomer AACACIA, hip hop force JessB, kiwi music institution Dave Dobbyn and multi instrumentalist super-group Drax Project (who once again joined SIX60 for their hit single ‘Catching Feelings’).

The oval at Sky Stadium was aglow like a starry night sky with fans waving their phone torches and glow sticks in appreciation. It was a truly outstanding experience that seems to become more momentous every week.

Only one night of the SIX60 SATURDAYS tour remains. SIX60 fans are implored to secure tickets now to this must-see final show that is guaranteed to sell out.

FINAL SHOW Saturday 27 February

Claudelands Oval | Hamilton, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

