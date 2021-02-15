Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Show Goes On At Court Theatre Under Level 2

Monday, 15 February 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Court Theatre

The Court Theatre has moved quickly to keep its doors open under Covid alert level two.

Restrictions that officially took effect at 11.59pm last night saw Auckland enter alert level three with the rest of the country moving to alert level two for 72 hours following the confirmation of three new cases in the community.

“Our team works well under pressure and comes together with the safety of our patrons as our top priority," Court Theatre Chief Executive Barbara George said. “The good news is, Winding Up that just opened on Saturday night will go ahead.”

George said The Court Theatre had plans ready to roll out when needed to deal with Covid-19 alert levels.

“Our plans to operate under Alert Level 2 include investment in safety protection screens to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and contingencies to keep patrons one metre apart.”

“Our auditorium will be divided into two zones that cater to 100 people each. Each zone will have its own entrance and exit, bar and toilets, so that patrons can attend the theatre safely.”

Court Theatre staff were contacting those who have bookings for Winding Up to discuss seats and new entry conditions as well as all those involved in the theatre’s education programme this week.

“This means that for performances of Winding Up between tonight and Wednesday some of our patrons will be assisted to move their booking to another night.”

“During these times, we believe it is more important than ever to come together and support each other. We are very happy to be in a position to safely welcome patrons at The Court Theatre to still offer them some great entertainment and education programmes.”

© Scoop Media

