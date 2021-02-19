Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Racing Resumes On Saturday Under Alert Level 2 Restrictions

Friday, 19 February 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: PRADA Cup

PRADA Cup Final resumes on Saturday 20th of February NZT. Race 5 will see Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli facing INEOS TEAM UK, the race will start from 4:00PM local time weather permitting.

Race 5 and 6 will be held on Saturday and two races a day will follow until one competitor gets to 7 points wining the PRADA Cup.

COR 36 confirm they want to respect Public Health and the Protocols of the New Zealand Government. COR 36 offered its full support to the local authorities and ACE to implement the Level 2 Alert management plan provided for by the AC36 Event COVID-19 Management On Land and On Water Plans suspending the following activities:
• Main stage - Te Wero Island
• Simulator
• Guests hospitality facilities on shore
• Guests hospitality at sea
• Pre-race public shows
• Giveaways and gifts distribution

As Auckland is at COVID19 Alert Level 2 the following restrictions apply:
• Racecourses B & C will not be used for racing, to mitigate the chance of large public gatherings on shore, which are in line with Government Level 2 restrictions.
• No public viewing opportunities such as dock out shows or public screening of racing in the race village.
• Including gatherings of no more than 100 people in the America’s Cup Race Village or public spectator vantage points around Auckland.
• Limited village activations to ensure no more than 100 people.
• 2 metre physical distancing, and face masks recommended.
• All bars, restaurants and cafes surrounding the Race Village can remain open in line with Ministry of Health COVID19 Level 2 Guidelines.
• Public are reminded to always scan the NZCOVID19 Tracer App.

