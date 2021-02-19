Local Sportswear Brand Kits Out Auckland Basketball

Auckland based sportswear brand Pure Athletic are a great supporter of basketball, and Auckland Basketball are excited to have them onboard backing Basketball Auckland, Counties Manukau Basketball and Waitakere West Auckland Basketball.

Chris McKinley from Onu Sportswear is proud to be providing uniforms for the talented Auckland Dream and Auckland Basketball's representative teams.

“The talent and sportsmanship of these players really compliments our brand values and we are chuffed to be able to support local teams”.

The quality, functionality and stand out branding for the teams on court, also extends to our staff uniforms. It puts ABSL players in good company with Chris also supporting teams like the Breakers and NBL Huskies.

Pure Athletic has a new online Basketball Superstore for all those supporters and weekend hoopsters needing more game – www.purebasketball.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

