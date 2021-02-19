Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Former Paramedic And Pianist Releases Emotional Tribute Video For10th Anniversary Of Christchurch Quake

Friday, 19 February 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: Kris Baines

A former paramedic with St John has just released an emotional musical tribute video to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake. Pianist and composer Kris Baines was working on the day of the earthquake, on 22 February 2011, with most of his time spent at the CTV building.

The composition titled, ‘From the Rubble’, was recorded in collaboration with Andrew Joyce, the principal cellist from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. Baines produced the music video this past month, filming at several locations in Christchurch, including the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial. “It was very important to me to actually film us playing the music in these key locations, as that’s where it all happened” Baines stated.

The video also features a very moving section in which all 185 names of those who lost their lives in the quake are displayed, with the music playing in the background. Baines hopes the video will “help people reflect, and remember, but also to move forward in hope.” In just three days the video has received over 2000 views on Facebook and is also available on YouTube. ‘From the Rubble’ has also been released as a single, now available on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Kris Baines and his music, visit krisbaines.com

