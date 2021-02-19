Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dame Noeline Taurua Re-signs With Netball New Zealand

Friday, 19 February 2021, 7:37 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

Netball New Zealand has confirmed world champion coach Dame Noeline Taurua will coach the Silver Ferns through to the next Netball World Cup in 2023.

NNZ announced her re-signing which would see Taurua guide the Silver Ferns at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the chance to win back-to-back world titles in South Africa the following year.

In making the announcement, NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said they were delighted to retain the services of the world class coach.

“Noeline has a proven record at all levels and is an outstanding coach and leader. Just as importantly she has played a major role in driving our high performance netball community in the same direction,” she said.

“Under Noeline’s watch we have seen growth within our Silver Fern environment in many areas and we’re excited about the future of our national team.”

Wyllie said Taurua’s signing was also a nod to the hard work that had come from the athletes, the management team and support staff.

“These are exciting times in our game and I believe for Noeline to commit through to the 2023 World Cup shows that we are all working towards a common goal.”

Taurua, who is preparing the Silver Ferns for next month’s series against the Australian Diamonds, said re-signing with NNZ for such a length of time was something new for her, but felt right.

“This is the first time that I have actually signed a long-term netball contract,” she said.

“For me, I feel extremely positive about the direction that netball is going in New Zealand and I want to continue to be a part of that.

“I’m incredibly proud of where we have come from but also really excited about where we are going to next.

“I have loved the energy that has come from Netball New Zealand, the athletes, management and the netball community in ensuring our game moves forward.”

Taurua, who gained 34 Silver Ferns Test caps after making her playing debut in 1994, was appointed coach of the Silver Ferns in 2018 and in just under 12 months took the national team to the top of the world championship podium in Liverpool, England.

LIFESTYLE


 


