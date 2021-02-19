Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

We’re Looking For The Best Hot Cross Buns In New Zealand

Friday, 19 February 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: Baking Industry Association

Do you know where the best hot cross buns in New Zealand are baked? Entries are about to close on February 21 at 5pm for the 2021 Great New Zealand Hot Cross Bun Competition, so get your favourite bakery to enter; it would be a shame for them to miss out.

The Great New Zealand Hot Cross Bun Competition is run by the Baking Industry Association of New Zealand (BIANZ) and this year it will be judged in Dunedin on February 27.

On March 3 the winner will be announced in national media with BIANZ president Kevin Gilbert personally presenting the trophy to the bakery.

He says: “People are already searching for the taste of a great hot cross bun and we know there’s a winning bakery out there but if they don’t enter we can’t give them the glory they deserve. They just need to go to www.bianz.co.nz to enter and it’s free. If they happen to win, the rewards will be enormous!”

Gilbert says the winning bakery’s success will attract huge media attention and everyone will want a taste of their winning hot cross bun.

“Previous winners have done so well out of the competition that they have been selling hot cross buns continually up until they switched to their Christmas product range.

“Tell your bakery to enter now before it’s too late.”

