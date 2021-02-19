Between The Tides: Poetry At Piha

Unleash Your Inner Poet

Going West Festival is thrilled to announce Between the Tides: Poetry @ Piha.

Led by poet, dramaturge for Indian Ink Theatre Company and educator Murray Edmond, Going West’s first live event of 2021 will kick off with a workshop ideal for anyone interested in creating poetry in the sand.

Author of 20 poetry and fiction books Edmond says, “My aim is to teach people how to use the 4 Cs -- calligrams, cinquains, couplets and concrete poems -- to help create poems that form word-patterns.

“So if you bring along your basic theme/idea that you would like to write about, we can do the rest on-site.”

Following the workshop all participants will be led to have a gander at David Hilliam aka Beach Tagger’s inscribed poems on the beach. This will be followed by scoping out a place to scribe participants’ individual poems in the sand.

Between the Tides: Poetry @ Piha marks the first of Going West’s inaugural poetry videos , Different Out Loud.

Producer James Littlewood says, “We are excited to invite everyone to engrave large scale poems on Piha beach. And by large, I don’t mean long: I mean, written large across the expanse of Piha. And in keeping with our ongoing commitment to archive our taonga, this session will be filmed by video producer Luke McPake. So some lucky participants might have their work recorded in perpetuity.”

“It’s your chance to bring along your words, sand scribing instruments, energy and just get into it!”

Going West Festival presents Between the Tides: Poetry @ Piha, North Piha, Saturday, Mar 13, 3-5 pm. Suitable for all ages. Free Entry. Registrations required, email: info@goingwestfest.co.nz Details see https://www.goingwestfest.co.nz/live

What: Free poetry workshop and large scale sand art

Where: North Piha

When: Saturday March 13th, 3 pm

Who: Murray Edmond (poet & facilitator); David Hilliam (sand artist); Luke McPake (video producer).

Bring: For the workshop, please bring pencil and paper.

Dictionaries in any

language could be good too. A small whiteboard with a marker might be useful, if you have one (but no worries, you’ll be fine without). For the bit on the beach, bring a stick or a rake to help make your mark (but again – no worries – we’ll have some on hand).

Access: From the carpark at North Piha there is good access to the

workshop across slightly undulating grass. Access to the beach crosses about 25m of low-lying sand dune. Suitable for all ages, and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. This part of Piha is a dog free zone.

Weather: Please come prepared for all weather conditions, with hat,

sunblock, raincoat and something warm. Remember there’s a mountain range between Piha and Auckland, so the weather can be completely different in the two places. Don’t let rain in Auckland put you off!

Rain Date: Sunday, 14 March, 3.30 pm - 5.30 pm. Announcements will

be made via Going West social media channels no later than 11 am on Saturday, 13 March.

© Scoop Media

