Six More Contestants Enter The Bachelor Mansion!

With less than two weeks to go before Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay starts his journey on The Bachelor New Zealand, TVNZ is revealing six more bachelorettes hoping to catch his eye!

Skipping class for an adventure of a lifetime, secondary teacher Georgia heads to the mansion to meet our bachelor. Joining her are nurses Freya and Lana, who hope to capture our bachelor’s heart and ultimately take a chance on love.

They say that food is the way to a man’s heart, will this be the case for nutritionist Kate? Perhaps finance analyst Chanel will have the formula for a successful relationship or could personal trainer Cirrus have a better chance of making love work-out?

The next group of women ready to walk the red carpet are:

Freya Puharich, Paediatric Nurse, Dargaville

Lana Ennis, Critical Care Nurse/Health Coach, Queenstown

Georgia Miller, PE and Health Secondary Teacher, Northland

Cirrus Tan, Personal Trainer, Christchurch

Kate Porter, Nutritionist, Auckland

Chanel Lutton, Production Finance Analyst, Wellington

All will be revealed when The Bachelor New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Tuesday 2nd March at 7:30PM.

