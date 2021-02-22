Young Shearers Line-up For The Honours At Ohura Show

Juniors and Novices have carried the candle for the competitors big-time at the Ohura A and P Show shears today by providing just over half of all entries.

The Shears, at Niho Niho Showgrounds, between Ohura and Matiere, attracted entries, with the biggest in the Novice grade, with 10 young shearers taking part. The Junior Grade had 9, Open 9, Senior 6 and Intermediate just 2.

The Novice final of 2 sheep each provided a first win for Ohura local Maxi Huhi, and the Junior final, of 4 sheep each, Keahrey Manson, of Piopio, a week after winning at the Otago championships near Balclutha.

Te Kuiti shears filled the first three places in the 4-man Open final of 15 sheep, but there was a clear margin of over 5pts between winner Mark Grainger and James Ruki.

While the race was won by eventual 3rd placegetter and King Country Welshman Delwyn Jones, his 14min 29sec pipping Grainger by just a second, 29sec, it was Grainger who had the best pen, while Ruki had the best points on the board, a mere 0.5 representing just 7.5 penalty strokes.

It was Grainger’s 13th Open-class win but his first since winning at Ohura last February. He became the 13th Open final of this season.

Taihape teenager Reuben Alabaster had his 6th win of the season in the 10-sheep Senior final, by 1.6pts from first-man-off and Rotorua-based Southlander Josef Winders, while Matthew Smith, of Otorohanga, had his 3rd win of the season in the two-man Intermediate face-off, beating Piopio shearer Topia Barrowcliffe, with a margin of over 8pts.

RESULTS from the Ohura A and P Show shears at Niho Niho Showgrounds on Saturday, February 20, 2021:

Open final (15 sheep): Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti) 14min 30sec, 48.1pts, 1; James Ruki (Te Kuiti) 16min 7sec, 53.2787pts, 2; Delwyn Jones (Wales/Te Kuiti) 14min 29sec, 56.05pts, 3; Conan Te Kene (Taumarunui) 16min 1sec, 57.05pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 11min 32sec, 41.35pts, 1; Josef Winders (Tussock Creek/Rotorua) 11min 7sec, 42.95pts, 2; Hori Rata (Ongarue) 11min 8 sec, 44.6pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 12min, 45.4pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 8min 1sec, 30.25pts, 1; Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 7min 17sec, 38.45pts, 2.

Junior final (4 sheep): Keahrey Manson (Piopio) 9min, 38pts, 1; Henry Stewart (Feilding) 9min 45sec, 39.5pts, 2; John Arahanga (Mahoe) 11min 5sec, 41pts, 3; Maureen Chaffey (Hastings) 11min 51sec, 44.8pts, 4.

Novice final (2 sheep): Maxi Huhi (Ohura) 5min 39sec, 31.45pts, 1; Sean Fagan (Te Kuiti) 7min 48sec, 34.9pts, 2; Gevo Hughes (Piriaka) 6min 47sec, 39.85pts, 3; Zach Doolan (Taihape) 9min 46sec, 41.8pts, 4.

