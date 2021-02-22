NZ House & Garden Expands As Kiwis Nest And Invest

Readers of NZ House & Garden will notice a satisfying thud on their coffee tables when they put down the March issue. Available from today (22 February), New Zealand’s favourite lifestyle magazine grew by 16 pages, taking this issue to just under 200 pages.

Editor Naomi Larkin says despite Covid-19 and the resulting publishing closures last year, NZ House & Garden is defying the odds and not just flourishing, but going up in size due to advertiser demand.

“This sort of pagination increase has not happened for years,” says Larkin. “It’s reassuring to see brands recognising the value of advertising in magazines - in print - and realising the power and relevance of being positioned in NZ House & Garden in particular.

The magazine also saw some impressive circulation jumps in 2020 - with retail sales for the September issue up 37 percent year-on-year, and subscriptions via Mags4Gifts up 40 percent in October.

“People are loving it and are buying and reading it in increasing numbers,” says Larkin. “It reflects the huge interest in our homes and the rise in redecoration and renovation projects. This is no doubt fuelled by the drop in overseas travel and more time spent at home, which has given rise to investing and nesting.

“It’s wonderful to see Kiwis resonating with our editorial content and being inspired to create beautiful spaces to enjoy,” says Larkin.

The obsession with our living spaces is also evident in the sell-out NZ House & Garden Tours which kicked off in Cambridge on 12 February.

“People love the tours, not just from a voyeuristic point of view, but because they can look for ideas and inspiration to take back to their own homes. By joining the tours they also get a feel for what they like and don't like,” says Larkin.

Despite more tour dates being added, tour locations sold out in record time.

The bumper March issue of NZ House & Garden is on sale for the remainder of the tours, from today.

© Scoop Media

