Bach Musica NZ’s Exciting 2021 Programme

J.S. BACH | ST MATTHEW PASSION

After a disruptive 2020 that saw most of their programme cancelled due to Covid19 restrictions, Bach Musica NZ succeeded in ending the year with a thrilling and enthusiastically received performance of Monteverdi’s Vespers. Now they are back with four exciting Town Hall concerts and three workshops for 2021, commencing with Bach’s grand and triumphant St Matthew Passion at the Auckland Town Hall on 11 April.

Bach’s spine-tingling masterpiece will be conducted by Baroque expert Rita Paczian, the company’s Music and Artistic Director, and Bach Musica NZ’s choir and orchestra will be joined by the Auckland Girls’ Choir. The concert offers a line-up of star soloists of international calibre: soprano Elizabeth Mandeno, mezzo soprano Catrin Johnsson, Iain Tetley as Evangelist, tenor Lachlan Craig, Joel Amosa as Christ, and baritone William King.

“Bach’s St Matthew Passion is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most complex creations of Western music; his score, written for double choir and two orchestras, is a sacred drama about life and death. Its music touches the human soul, even if you are not a Christian. As the world is struggling with a pandemic, its comforting message couldn’t be more relevant.” says Paczian.

Rita Pacizan is an exceptionally gifted conductor with a hugely impressive international CV, which has earned her a reputation for bringing an electrifying balance of musicality, intellect, technique and passion to her performances. Since 1994 she has been the Music Director of Bach Musica NZ, one of Aotearoa’s most highly acclaimed musical organisations. Bach Musica NZ’s performances illustrate the cultural vibrancy of New Zealand with a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to the 21st Century. As New Zealand’s only combined choir and orchestra, they are well known for showcasing NZ premieres of beautiful music from all over the world and providing performance opportunities for both emerging and recognised vocal and instrumental soloists.

“Unquestionable star of the performance was, however, the Bach Musica NZ Chorus, guided by the supreme musicianship of Rita Paczian. It would be difficult to find both of a higher musical standard and discipline in New Zealand.” - Rainer W. Buhmann (review of Monteverdi Vespers 1610, Dec 2020)

Bach Musica NZ’s full 2021 concert programme can be seen here.

Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Sunday 11 April, 5PM

Tickets $15 - $70 – On sale at Ticketmaster

https://www.bachmusica.com/

