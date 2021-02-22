Artists Stretching The Boundaries Of Fibre And Textiles

The 2021 Changing Threads Contemporary Textile & Fibre Art Awards features two portraits of Jacinda Ardern alongside ones of David Bowie and Alexander McQueen; a knitted tribute to Auckland’s St James Theatre; inflatable, video and LED art; upcycled Victorian underwear; embroidered teabags, plenty of social and political commentary; and all manner of weaving, stitching, quilting, knotting, felting and construction techniques.

Changing Threads is an annual contemporary art award and exhibition that showcases fibre and textile art. In 2021, the prize pool has been increased to $10K, making it the country’s premiere textile award.

This year there were more than 150 entries, with 41 finalists selected.

Creative Director Ronnie Martin says, “This is the eleventh year we’ve held the Changing Threads Exhibition and Award, and every year we’re enthralled by the works that are entered. The innovation, mastery, creativity and execution of the works make this project a true inspiration.”

“World events of the past year have allowed more time for reflection, experimentation and individual contemplation. Artists in the show have used this time to produce work of an exceptional standard, which utilise fibres as their medium for expression.”

The Awards will be announced at Refinery ArtSpace on Friday 26 February at 6.30pm. The 2021 judges are: Ronnie Martin, Creative Director Changing Threads; Lianne Edwards, multimedia artist; and Caroline Billing, Director of Christchurch gallery, The National.

Over the years, artists from all around the country have entered the exhibition and award with works ranging from the spectacular to the sublime, often using materials not usually seen on art gallery walls. Changing Threads allows and encourages contemporary fibre and textile artists to explore a variety of possibilities, pushing pre-conceived ideas of the limits of the medium.

The 2021 Finalists are:

Fiona Cable, Auckland

Oliver Cain, Auckland

Wai Ching Chan, Auckland

Donna Cleveland & Frances Joseph, Auckland

Amy Couling, Whangarei

Dan Collins, Auckland

Samara Davis, Nelson

Finn Ferrier, Auckland

Matilda Fraser, Wellington

Sabrina Grabo, Wellington

Larisse Hall, Nelson

Susan Imhasly, New Plymouth

Penny Jameson, Christchurch

Sherril Jennings, Napier

Maggy Johnston, Nelson

Cathy Kenkel, Auckland

Rachel Kiddie McClure, Hamilton

Lesly Knight, Christchurch

Bailee Lobb, Wellington

Marion Manson, Hamilton

Michelle Mayn, Auckland

Victoria Mcintosh, Dunedin

Marina McPherson Whyte, Nelson

Alysn Midgelow-Marsden, Matakana

Emma Nightingale, Granity

Sarah Peacock, Hamilton

Sarah Pumphrey, Nelson

Leanne Rogerson, Auckland

Wouna le Roux, Palmerston North

Angela Rowe

Cristina Rule, Nelson

Catharine Salmon, Nelson

Deb Shepherd, Paeroa

Clare Smith, Wellington

Ailie Snow, Auckland

Leigh Tawharu, Kaeo

Raewyn Turner, Auckland

Jeanette Verster, Taranaki

Deborah Walsh, Nelson

Susan Wells, Auckland

Christine Wingels, Golden Bay

Refinery ArtSpace is committed to stimulating and strengthening the artistic and cultural life of Whakatu, supporting a diverse programme of engaging community-driven and/or contemporary exhibitions, projects and events.

