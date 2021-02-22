Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Back To The Future For The 36th America's Cup Match

Monday, 22 February 2021, 5:40 pm
Emirates Team New Zealand

It’s back to the future for the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA in just 12 day’s time. Emirates Team New Zealand congratulates Luna Rossa on a resounding win in the Prada Cup final against INEOS TEAM UK and look forward to a rematch from the 2000 America’s Cup here in Auckland 21 years ago.

“We have been waiting and watching each of the Challengers for the past few years and now we finally know who we will be racing and who we need to beat to successfully defend the America’s Cup. We have always known Luna Rossa will be passionate, creative and strong across the board, a few of their guys were teammates last time, so we know them well and they know us.” said Emirates Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling

“It is now just 12 days until the first race, we have been waiting years for this opportunity to race, so we are incredibly excited about the start of racing on March 6. Already you can sense the intensity has risen yet another notch internally now we know we will be racing Luna Rossa and our complete and utter focus is now zeroed in knowing that we need to be better than them across the board.”

Our respect should also be acknowledged towards INEOS TEAM UK and American Magic who both contributed a huge amount to this America’s Cup. They both proved to be brave and determined teams that will only continue to gain in strength.

