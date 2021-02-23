Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Beasts Are Coming To Wellington This NZ Fringe And It's Fabulous!

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Horse With No Name

Horse With No Name presents

Fab Beasts

By Catriona Tipene and Ryan Cundy


Horse With No Name are bringing their most magical play yet to Fringe at the Gryphon! The Loch Ness Monster is out of the Loch, and she's flopping onto the stage for her New Zealand Fringe Festival debut!

Fab Beasts is part office comedy, part murder mystery. Join Vaughn and his fellow unicorns at Unicorn Property Management, as tensions and water levels rise when the heavens open – and only two of every kind are allowed to live. Then dive down deep into the murky world Detective Ness, as she races to solve a string of grisly murders. Ness faces her most difficult adversary yet - the patriarchy. As well as a killer with a penchant for cured meats. A whodunnit with a case that proves to be almost as big as Nessie herself.

Featuring a set of mythical proportions, crafted by Toi Whakaari graduate Luke Scott, Fab Beasts is a comedy that will enchant and delight! Fab Beasts is brought to you by the award-winning company nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Stellar Original Content in NZ Fringe 2020. Inspired by myths of old, and Irish folk music, Horse With No Name have written a comedy that is a Loch load of fun! Fab Beasts is a playful creature that will make you roar with laughter.

Show Dates:

11th – 13th March 2021, 8PM

Location:

Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee Street, Wellington

Bookings:

Through the NZ Fringe website,

https://fringe.co.nz/show/fab-beasts

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horse With No Name on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 