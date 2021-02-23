Beasts Are Coming To Wellington This NZ Fringe And It's Fabulous!

Horse With No Name presents

Fab Beasts

By Catriona Tipene and Ryan Cundy



Horse With No Name are bringing their most magical play yet to Fringe at the Gryphon! The Loch Ness Monster is out of the Loch, and she's flopping onto the stage for her New Zealand Fringe Festival debut!

Fab Beasts is part office comedy, part murder mystery. Join Vaughn and his fellow unicorns at Unicorn Property Management, as tensions and water levels rise when the heavens open – and only two of every kind are allowed to live. Then dive down deep into the murky world Detective Ness, as she races to solve a string of grisly murders. Ness faces her most difficult adversary yet - the patriarchy. As well as a killer with a penchant for cured meats. A whodunnit with a case that proves to be almost as big as Nessie herself.

Featuring a set of mythical proportions, crafted by Toi Whakaari graduate Luke Scott, Fab Beasts is a comedy that will enchant and delight! Fab Beasts is brought to you by the award-winning company nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Stellar Original Content in NZ Fringe 2020. Inspired by myths of old, and Irish folk music, Horse With No Name have written a comedy that is a Loch load of fun! Fab Beasts is a playful creature that will make you roar with laughter.

Show Dates:

11th – 13th March 2021, 8PM

Location:

Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee Street, Wellington

Bookings:

Through the NZ Fringe website,

https://fringe.co.nz/show/fab-beasts

