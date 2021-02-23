Beer Appreciation Day Duart House

So Good It’s BAD

Saturday, March 13

Duart House, Havelock North

12:30pm – 7pm

Tickets available through Eventbrite

After a trying year of lockdowns and uncertainty, some welcome normality returns on Saturday, March 13 with one of Hawke’s Bay’s favourite days, Beer Appreciation Day at Duart House, Havelock North.

Hawke’s Bay’s craft beer and cider community continues to mature and Beer Appreciation Day once again brings some of the Bay’s most loved breweries together to showcase new releases and regular bangers in the idyllic garden setting of historic Duart House.

Out of town regulars and multiple award winners such as Garage Project, Deep Creek, Lakeman and Bach Brewing will be there again, along with newcomers Double Vision Brewing, Beehave! Craft Meadery and Mama’s Brew Shop.

The craft brewing scene has certainly branched out recently, and this is reflected in the inclusion of mead from Beehave! and hard kombucha from Mama’s Brew Shop, not to mention the new range of Dirty Water seltzer brewed by Garage Project.

Organiser Jim Poppelwell says: “We’re stoked with the line up this year, which reflects new trends in craft whilst being sure to include a full range of styles that have proved to be real crowd pleasers. It’s going to be another very enjoyable afternoon”.

But it’s not all about the new and interesting brews on offer. Live music all afternoon from an eclectic mix of some of the Bay’s finest musos, along with specially developed menus from DC BBQ, Paella A Go Go and Vagabond Jack’s add up to a truly epic day for appreciators of finely brewed beverages.

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/beer-appreciation-day-tickets-131532969653

Fast Facts

Saturday, March 13, 2021

12:30pm to 7:00pm

Duart House, 51 Duart Road, Havelock North

16 breweries/cideries/meaderies

Over 50 crafted beverages

Food by Paella-a-go-go, DCBBQ and Vagabond Jack’s

Live music and DJ sets

