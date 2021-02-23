NZ Defence Force Proud To Support Wings Over Wairarapa

The New Zealand Defence Force is always proud to support the Wings over Wairarapa Air Festival and this year is no exception.

Visitors to this weekend’s three-day event being held at Hood Aerodrome in Masterton can expect to see the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s NH90 Medium Utility Helicopter, A109 Light Utility Helicopter, T-6C Texan II and a C-130H (NZ) Hercules aircraft.

In addition vehicles from the New Zealand Army include Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV), Bushmaster, HMEE Tractor and a Polaris MRZR while the Drone Display Team will also be there too (note: *aircraft may change depending on operational requirements).

Wings Over Wairarapa event manager Jenny Gasson says it is always fantastic to have the support of the New Zealand Defence Force with both their aerial displays and on the ground displays being such crowd favourites.

“The feedback we get from visitors to Wings Over Wairarapa is how exciting it is to see New Zealand Defence Force aircraft and vehicles in action, and we are very grateful for their continued support. Visitors this year will again be in for a treat and will also be able to chat to personnel about the Defence Force and how it works to protect New Zealand and its role in the South West Pacific and around the world,” says Jenny.

Wings Over Wairarapa begins this Friday 26th February and will run for three consecutive days. It features over 70 aircraft including vintage, military, New Zealand Defence Force, jets, helicopters, aerobatic displays, and skydiving.

Wings’ audiences have previously seen aircraft from WWI and WWII, including the world-famous Vintage Aviator aircraft collection owned by Sir Peter Jackson, which includes replicas of some of the earliest aeroplanes and this year will be no different.

The Air Festival also features the STEM Aviation and Education programme being run over the three days. This features Nanogirl, a superhero character created by nanotechnologist and engineer Dr Michelle Dickinson, who will perform a live show numerous times during the day, the NZ Astrobiology Network Aircrew, maths, rocketry, virtual reality, digital fabrication, 3D printing, engineering, simulation, robotics, circuitry, drones, unmanned aircraft, satellite tracking equipment, basic ballistics, body armour, missiles, protection equipment, static aircraft and turbines. A special feature of this programme is a School’s Day being held this Friday with 5000 Wairarapa students attending.

“In addition to the spectacular flying programme there will be fantastic ground displays, as well as activities for small and big kids alike such as the STEM Aviation and Education programme designed to inspire youngsters to learn about potential aviation careers,” says Jenny. “Whether you are an aviation enthusiast or just want an entertaining weekend away for the family, WINGS 2021 has so much to offer,” says Jenny.

Wings Over Wairarapa 2021: An Overview

Friday 26 February. Gates open 12pm-5pm.

Air Festival Programme - It is Practice Day

A special Aviation and Space STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Programme for Wairarapa schools is held on Friday to promote aviation careers. For the general public, it is a relaxed day with easy parking, less crowds, with the opportunity to be one of the first to see what is arriving at the Aerodrome for the weekend’s show.

Saturday 27 February. Gates Open: 8.00AM – 5.00PM

Air Festival Programme - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday is traditionally the busier day for Wings Over Wairarapa.

Visitors will see over 70 aircraft including vintage, military, jets, helicopters, aerobatic displays, skydiving, the potential of a B-52 and much more! The Aviation and Space STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) on the ground activities continue.

Sunday 28 February. Gates Open: 8.00AM - 5.00PM

Air Festival Programme - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday is usually a little more chilled out than Saturday but has a similar programme.

Visitors will see over 70 aircraft including vintage, military, jets, helicopters, aerobatic displays, skydiving and much more! The Aviation and Space STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) on the ground activities continue.

To learn more about the show visit www.wings.org.nz

