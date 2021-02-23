Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grant Robertson To Help Promote 'women In Sport' Movement At Event In Dunedin To Mark UN International Women’s Day 2021

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Women in Sport

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport and Recreation will join five of New Zealand’s most senior and influential sport leaders to celebrate the 'women in sport' movement as part of UN International Women's Day.

- Event: 5th annual 'Women You Can Bank On' event

- Date: Thursday 4 March 2021, 5.30pm - 10.30pm

- Venue: Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin Central

- Speakers: Hon Grant Robertson; Raelene Castle

- Panelists: Dr. Farah Palmer, Liz Dawson MNZM, Raewyn Lovett ONZM and Dr. Johanna Wood

- Audience: Over 320+ business and sports leaders from Otago

- Media: Passes available to attend; interviews available upon request

- Content: Post-event highlights video and B-roll / image content available rights-free

Hon Grant Robertson, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport and Recreation, will join five of New Zealand’s most senior and influential sport leaders at a unique gathering in Dunedin in March, staged in partnership between Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) and Anderson Lloyd.

Minister Robertson will attend the 5th annual ‘Women You Can Bank On’ event which, this year, will be a celebration of the ‘women in sport’ movement in New Zealand and internationally. In his role as Minister for Sport and Recreation, Hon Grant Robertson has championed the cause of women and girls in sport, making the drive for positive change in this area as his number one priority.

Timed to coincide with UN International Women’s Day and reflecting the theme "Thriving Through Change" the live, moderated conversation will take place on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. It will feature leaders from the four major sporting events coming to Aotearoa New Zealand in the next three years:

- Dr. Farah Palmer - board member of the organising committee for Rugby World Cup 2021 and NZ Rugby board member. (event taking place: late 2021)

- Liz Dawson, MNZM - Chair of the local organising committee for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. (event taking place: early 2022)

- Raewyn Lovett, ONZM - Co-Chair of the International Working Group (IWG) on Women in Sport, hosts of the 2022 IWG World Conference on Women & Sport. (event taking place: mid 2022)

- Dr. Johanna Wood - President of New Zealand Football, representing the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. (event taking place: 2023)

New Chief Executive of Sport New Zealand, Raelene Castle ONZM, will close the event with stories from her leadership journey. Raelene is one of Australasia’s most well-known sports administrators and was recently announced as Acting Chief Executive for High Performance Sport New Zealand from late April; notable with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games scheduled to take place later this year.

Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive of Women in Sport Aotearoa (WISPA) and Secretary General of the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport will also support the event along with representatives from Women in Sport Otago, the local regional network.

"In March the world will mark 12 months since COVID-19 really took hold around the globe. The past year has been very challenging for the women in sport movement globally. Locally, the strength and dedication of Minister Robertson and our five featured leaders have meant we have been able to preserve momentum. We have so much to look forward to with the ‘Big Four’ coming to Aotearoa."

Now into its 5th year, ‘Women You Can Bank On’ continues to bring together the best cross section of New Zealand leaders and thinkers in the south for a unique experience, compelling conversation and a chance to grow networks. It is a great platform to expand horizons and reset for the challenges and opportunities ahead, in sport, but also across business in the Otago region. DVML and Anderson Lloyd share a strong commitment to ensuring this annual event thrives well into the future.

