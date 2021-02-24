Lesflicks Releasing A Powerful Series, Every Day For Bisexual Health Awareness Month And Women’s History Month

Directed by Marrisa Shankir

Written by Gabrielle Waters and Johnny Severin

Starring

Kati Salowsky (The Spirit of Christmas), Ashley Hogan (I Got the Hook-Up 2), Nicole Coulon (La La Land), Tara Alexandra Brown (Bosch, The Mindy Project), Darius Levanté (Cuffed)

Every Day is a new drama-based series about a heart-wrenching story that follows the main character, Maddie (Kati Salowsky), who lives with her trauma as sexual abuse survivor when she encounters Laurel (Tara Alexandra Brown) and needs to choose between her long-time friends or a new part of her life that she needs to face.

Every Day is a fictional drama series, however it has a very real and powerful message as it focuses on the long term effects that sexual abuse has on survivors. Sexual abuse is far too common an issue for women, and this was the original motivation for the series. The creators knew too many women who were survivors for this issue to be ignored. While they all had different experiences and different reactions, there was one problem that they all shared. All of them were still dealing with it, with the trauma, with everything, every day, it never ended for any of them. They all silently suffered, continued their lives, put up a strong front, letting only their closest friends know the truth.

“There have been many outstanding and powerful works that have addressed sexual abuse and the immediate effects it has on survivors, but we hadn’t seen one that addressed this long term effect, which is why we made this series.”

Naomi Bennett, Lesflicks CEO & Founder said: “March is bisexual health awareness month and Women’s History Month, so I couldn’t think of a better time to release this series. It covers the mental and physical health of a bisexual woman and looks at how her experiences in her own history impact her present. Every Day is a series that covers key topics that are both relevant and topical for these campaigns. These experiences are all too common amongst women and it is important to show the impact on screen, both for the recognition of what they’ve gone through, but also to let women who may have experienced similar situations, that they are not alone.”

Lesflicks is a digital streaming platform, events business and website that exists to signal boost and amplify the expansive library of quality lesbian & bisexual films and series being made around the world. Lesflicks offers a video-on-demand (VOD) service showcasing and promoting an array of content created for lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ) women showing lesbian & bisexual stories and characters on screen and offering that all important positive representation that audiences are calling out for. Lesflicks continues its strong growth and further establishes itself as the go to streaming platform for lesbian and bisexual film across the world with the release of 2021 new release, EVERY DAY the Series, on 26th February 2021.

Every Day Synopsis:

Maddie was raped in high school at a party, but no one believed her when she reported it, causing her to become a social outcast, and crushing her dreams. Ten years later, as she tries to rebuild her life, she takes a job as a tutor to a wealthy family where, she meets Laurel, the family’s nanny. The two become instant and close friends - too close according to her long-time friends, Paige and James. They worry Laurel may have alternative motives and try to protect Maddie. Maddie is forced to decide between who she trusts more, Laurel or Paige and James.

Every Day is from the same team that brought your AESOP (also available to watch on LesflicksVOD).

The trailer is available to view now on Lesflicks’ Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFUkyrR8GSk&feature=youtu.be

