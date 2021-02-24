Lesflicks Has Moved To A Brand New, Easy To Use Video On Demand Platform, With Functionality And Accessibility In Mind

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Lesflicks

Since its formation in 2019, Lesflicks’ main priority has always been providing the audience with a convenient platform which can offer them a vast array of inclusive content and which can help to uplift queer filmmakers and creators across the globe. And it is for these reasons that Lesflicks has been working tirelessly this December to upgrade its content and services, so that you, the audience, may always have access to the best platform possible to enjoy great lesbian, bisexual, trans, and queer (LBTQ+) film and TV. Lesflicks may have only launched their video on demand platform a little over a year ago, but they’re already upgrading following feedback and uptake of the platform!

This upgraded platform now offers higher functionality, better accessibility, and more user-friendly factors to eliminate confusion and ease the audience’s streaming/renting experience. For instance, there is no longer separate rentals and subscription sections, it is all seamlessly integrated. They’re scrapping the ‘how to find the content and navigate the platform’ video because hurrah this platform is super easy to navigate!

LesflicksVOD also have apps coming in the new year on Roku (now live), Amazon Fire Stick, iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV (coming soon). Until then you can still Chromecast, input the URL into your Smart TV’s web browser or use a good old-fashioned HDMI cable of course!

Some of the new curated collections include:

Try it yourself now! In fact, why not try Lesflicks free three day trial period, meaning you can check out with the platform yourself without having to make any financial commitments. Alternatively

Recently added to LesflicksVOD are: Adeline, Nice Chinese Girls Don’t, Forever Not Maybe, We Need a Little Christmas and Treacle.

Give this gift of LesflicksVOD

If you didn’t manage to get out to the shops to buy a Christmas present or Valentines Day present, or your girlfriend got you something way bigger than expected – or you just want to treat her for putting up with you all year; and you’re looking for something easy to buy and deliver, why not think about a LesflicksVOD gift card? From just £5.99 for one month’s access to £59.99 for a year’s access – this also opens up a range of Lesflicks events so it entertains and also reduces social isolation – or you can just both snuggle up on the sofa together watching wlw on screen!

