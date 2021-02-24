Fringe Forges On



After going into lockdown Level 3 on the day of their festival opening, Auckland Fringe worked quickly last week to support the artists and venues who had to cancel or postpone their events due to the alert level changes.

While some events were able to go ahead with shorter season under Level 2 last week many had to be postponed. Now that Auckland is safely back at Level 1 and events are able to go ahead as planned, Auckland Fringe are pleased to be able to extend their festival dates until Saturday 17 April to accommodate some of the many shows that last week had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions.

“Auckland Fringe are committed to uplift, support and guide our artists. One of our main focuses is wellbeing. From the beginning we have said we shall support all artists and venue decision-making as best we can. Over the past few days quite a number of the shows that were affected by the latest lockdown have all found new dates and are planning to remount their pieces. Most of these new dates fall between March 10th and April 17th. To ensure those affected by this latest lockdown are still included in the festival and awards evening, we have decided to open out the festival dates so that our official close date shall be April 17th and our Awards ceremony will be Sunday 18th.” – Borni Te Rongopai Tukiwaho, Kaiwhakahaere Matua/ Director of Auckland Fringe

Confirmed dates for postponed shows:

Abandon: 3 – 5 March, 8pm at Depot Art Space

American Refugees: 4 & 5 March, 8pm at Zack’s Bar

Coven Double Bill: 4 & 5 March, 8pm at Studio One Toi Tū

Godzonia: 14 – 17 April at Q Theatre

Jubilation: The Word Is Love: 18 April at TAPAC

'Thinning' By Eli Kent: 10 – 13 March, 7:30pm at Pitt St Sunday School Hall

Terraform Panopticon: 5 March, 7pm at The Ever Room

Uninvited: Over my Dead Body: 14 – 17 April at Q Theatre

Waiting: 16 – 20 March, 6:30pm at Basement Theatre

you are [not] alone here: 6 – 10 April, 8pm at Basement Theatre

Check out the full Auckland Fringe programme at www.aucklandfringe.co.nz

