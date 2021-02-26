Adam Hattaway And The Haunters Announce Seven-date Album Release Tour, Share New Single/video 'I Need Your Needs'

"The band was tight throughout with their twangy guitars and solid rhythms locking in perfectly and allowing Hattaway to shine out front on vocals. Based on this performance, Adam Hattaway and The Haunters should be way bigger than they are." - Radio 13

Christchurch's alt-rockers Adam Hattaway and The Haunters today announce a massive, seven-date nationwide tour this April and May in celebration of their forthcoming album release Woolston, Texas, out March 26th.

The month-long 'Woolston, Texas Tour' will see the band perform their soulful rock n roll tunes to seven lucky locations with a sizzling line-up of local support including Auckland indie outfit Daniel Armstrong and The Monsoons, rising Dunedin musician Mads Harrop, and more.

Keeping audiences charmed till then is a toe-tapping, tender new track 'I Need Your Needs' out today, surely the prettiest single to come from their upcoming third full-length release, following rowdy stomper ‘Big Night’ and the pleasantly despairing ‘Wasting Our Time' out last year.

‘I Need Your Needs’ swoons with the band’s twanging guitar, tight-coiled rhythms, and Hattaway’s signature vocal growls, as an old romance is fondly remembered: “When you were young sometimes you look so sweet / Still remember the time everything felt complete.”

With all that Stones-esque swagger, the melodic, sing-a-long rocker lays downs a shimmering guitar break from the frontman - a rare shred compared to previous albums - that was “smashed out on the first take," and features in the final version.

The accompanying video, directed by Christchurch artist Nick Lowry, references 50’s Memphis design with its colour-saturated, geometric-inspired set featuring runaway disco balls and glitzy silver tinsel. Out of place in his black skinny jeans and scuffed-boots, Hattaway’s crooning form strikes through the cool acid blue backdrop as he writhes and lingers like smoke; his only company a melting ice-cream cone.

Tickets for Adam Hattaway and The Haunters celebratory 'Woolston, Texas Tour' are on sale now at Undertheradar.co.nz.

Based in Ōtautahi/Christchurch, Adam Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) has been building a reputation in the world of alt-rock n roll. With sweltering hooks and raw emotional narrative, their sound says “put your arm around the one you love and remember that they won’t be there forever – but maybe that’s a good thing.’’

Adam Hattaway is for lovers. A born frontman, he performs alongside three Haunters; Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman. Their hypnotic live performances are punctuated by high kicks and borderline-biblical healing sessions. After moving festival goers at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, The Others Way, releasing fuzz-laden album Crying Lessons (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson), and 12-date nationwide tour in 2020, they now prepare for the release of their new album, out March 26th, and seven-date nationwide tour this April and May.

Woolston, Texas, the third full-length album from Adam Hattaway and The Haunters, is a multifaceted alt-rock jamboree that is equal parts chaotic as it is forgiving. By track two you will be well acquainted with the scope of journey that follows, from anti-romance swooning to Spanish rock n roll... there is no time to rest.

It’s on songs like ‘Wasting Our Time’ that you hear Adam Hattaway’s subtle growls and desperate melodies wrapped in Beach Boys-esque soul. The slight torment “love and affection is wasting our time” is perfectly glued together by The Haunters’ guitar-heavy grooves. Darker themes are brought to light on ‘Big Night’ with its many hopeful moments “sometimes you have to try” quickly followed by the foreboding “sometimes you wanna die”. Crashing rhythms, bewitching vocal lines and layered harmonies are sovereign on Woolston, Texas, and sometimes we’re treated to Hattaway’s special falsetto vocal bashing, like on opening track ‘You Know You Will’. Adam Hattaway has mastered his own distinctive valour and turned it into an album with songs inspired by dreams, love, mental health, gyms and rats... Woolston, Texas is a platter of stories embedded in alt-rock goodness, a lament to highs gone by.

Out next month, Woolston, Texas was produced by Ben Edwards, mixed by Ryan Fisherman and recorded at The Sitting Room in Lyttelton.

'I Need Your Needs' out now via all online streaming platforms

April 9 - Wellington - Rogue and Vagabond

April 10 - Whanganui - Musicians Club - w/ MeanOwls

April 16 - Christchurch - Cassels Blue Smoke

- w/ Daniel Armstrong and The Monsoons

April 17 - Auckland - Thirsty Dog

- w/ Daniel Armstrong and The Monsoons

April 24 - Blenheim - The Plant

May 21 - Dunedin - BARK! - w/ Tahu and The Takahes

May 22 - Oamaru - Grainstore Gallery - w/ Mads Harrop

Tickets onsale at Undertheradar.co.nz

