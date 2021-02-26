What's On March 2021 And Limited Series Announcement, The Underground Railroad

Over three decades later, the sequel is heir! The time has come to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure (with many familiar faces), back to where it all began…Queens. Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) find themselves returning to New York to tend to unfinished royal family business in what must be the most anticipated comedy film for years. Coming 2 America launches exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 5th March.

The unbelievable true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi - who was detained and tortured in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years by the U.S after 9/11 - is brought to life in drama The Mauritanian. Based on the memoirs of Mohamedou, the film is directed by Kevin McDonald and features amazing performances by Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch, as you follow his fight for freedom aided by attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and the battle with the U.S government they face at every turn. The film will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 24th March.

Other highlights this March include:

Amazon Original sports documentary, Making Their Mark - an extraordinary look into Australia’s biggest sport, The AFL, as it tackled the most challenging year in its history, the 2020 season.

- an extraordinary look into Australia’s biggest sport, The AFL, as it tackled the most challenging year in its history, the 2020 season. International thriller, The Bay of Silence , where some secrets echo forever.

where some secrets echo forever. From the creator of The Walking Dead, Invincible, an Amazon Original adult animation superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson, who is just like any other guy his age, except his Dad is the world’s most powerful superhero. With an all-star cast including Seth Rogan, Sandra Oh and Mark Hamill.

And with a glimpse into May 2021, please find below, the latest Amazon Prime Video content announcement of limited series The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins…

LIMITED SERIES THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FROM ACADEMY AWARD WINNER BARRY JENKINS TO PREMIERE MAY 14 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

February 25, 2021 – Amazon Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated Amazon Original limited series The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, will premiere on May 14 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The 10-episode limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

About The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.

As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Barry Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.

