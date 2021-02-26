Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

What's On March 2021 And Limited Series Announcement, The Underground Railroad

Friday, 26 February 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

Over three decades later, the sequel is heir! The time has come to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure (with many familiar faces), back to where it all began…Queens. Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) find themselves returning to New York to tend to unfinished royal family business in what must be the most anticipated comedy film for years. Coming 2 America launches exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 5th March.

The unbelievable true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi - who was detained and tortured in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years by the U.S after 9/11 - is brought to life in drama The Mauritanian. Based on the memoirs of Mohamedou, the film is directed by Kevin McDonald and features amazing performances by Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch, as you follow his fight for freedom aided by attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and the battle with the U.S government they face at every turn. The film will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 24th March.

Other highlights this March include:

  • Amazon Original sports documentary, Making Their Mark - an extraordinary look into Australia’s biggest sport, The AFL, as it tackled the most challenging year in its history, the 2020 season.
  • International thriller, The Bay of Silence, where some secrets echo forever.
  • From the creator of The Walking Dead, Invincible, an Amazon Original adult animation superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson, who is just like any other guy his age, except his Dad is the world’s most powerful superhero. With an all-star cast including Seth Rogan, Sandra Oh and Mark Hamill.

Please find the full March highlights attached.

And with a glimpse into May 2021, please find below, the latest Amazon Prime Video content announcement of limited series The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins…

LIMITED SERIES THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FROM ACADEMY AWARD WINNER BARRY JENKINS TO PREMIERE MAY 14 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TEASER

To Download the Key Art and Episodic Stills Please Visit Our Press Site HERE

February 25, 2021 – Amazon Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated Amazon Original limited series The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, will premiere on May 14 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The 10-episode limited series is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

About The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.

As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Barry Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.

Follow The Underground Railroad:

Twitter + Instagram: @TheUGRailroadTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheUGRailroadTV

#TheUndergroundRailroad

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 