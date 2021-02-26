Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Extends Support To FutureFERNS Programme

Friday, 26 February 2021, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand’s long term partner ANZ has extended its support of Netball with a return as naming rights sponsor for the popular futureFERNS programme.

The ANZ futureFERNS is the official junior netball programme for Year 1-8 and designed as a game to grow with the players. The programme progresses through modified formats aimed at meeting the needs of the players in each age-group, ensuring a lifelong participation.

ANZ has supported Netball in New Zealand for over two decades, and currently is the principal partner of the ANZ Premiership. It also became a major sponsor of the Silver Ferns in 2017.

This partnership is the second time ANZ has backed the futureFERNS programme which promotes players to have more touches on the ball, more play, more shots at goal and more fun.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she was delighted to have ANZ’s ongoing support which extended from grassroots netball through to the game’s elite.

“We’re really excited to have ANZ further support our tamariki so that many young New Zealanders can experience netball in a fun learning environment,” she said.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with ANZ and know they share the same philosophy in ensuring our young players can learn skills while also developing a lifelong love of the game.”

ANZ Head of Corporate Marketing and Sponsorship, Sue McGregor, said ANZ was excited to be back on board with the ANZ futureFERNS programme.

“We have proudly supported Netball in New Zealand for over two decades with our support of the ANZ Premiership, Silver Ferns as well as our ANZ Grants programme which has delivered over $800,000 to community netball over the years. Supporting our young players to experience the benefits and fun of being active and learning all about netball and being part of a team makes complete sense to us,” she said.

“For us, it’s not just about the elite netballers, but all levels of the game, and that starts right back at the grassroots and the ANZ futureFERNS.

“The ANZ futureFERNS is something we are thrilled to stand behind to encourage the next generation of netballers to fall in love with the game.”

For more information visit www.futureferns.co.nz

