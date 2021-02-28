Lucy Lawless Bringing My Life Is Murder Aotearoa To TVNZ

Lucy Lawless is reprising her role as Alexa Crowe, a fiercely independent and brilliant Kiwi detective. This time Lucy and ‘Alexa’ are returning home, with My Life Is Murder, currently shooting in Auckland set to screen later this year on TVNZ 1.

The New Zealand spin-off (after a successful Melbourne-based series) features ten new episodic mysteries and will see Alexa continue to unravel the truth behind curious “unsolvable” cases, bringing her unique brand of investigation to an unsuspecting Auckland.

Joining Lucy in key lead roles for this series, are Rawiri Jobe (Shortland Street), as Harry, a detective determined to get justice. And, the return of ambitious and talented tech guru, Madison, played by Australia’s Ebony Vagulans (Doctor Doctor).

Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones) also joins the cast as Reuben, a loveable café owner and the only person that can give Alexa advice on her sourdough – and live to tell the tale!

On coming back to Aotearoa to film this series, Lucy said: “I am in love with the city of my birth and I’m thrilled to be showing her off to the world as the stunning backdrop to our stories. We are joined by some of NZ’s finest acting talent, headed by Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu. And I promise, there will be some knockout surprises coming in terms of casting. It’s been a tough 13 months, so let the good times roll!”

On Jobe’s new role, Executive Producer Claire Tokin says: “Lucy and Rawiri’s dynamic onscreen is fun and surprising. Viewers will love getting to know our charismatic new detective, who has a gift for finding the details in a case that will intrigue Alexa and convince her to investigate... even if he sometimes lives to regret it.”

“When Lucy said she thought Alexa would be keen to bake sourdough in Auckland, we leapt at the chance and were so pleased to get such enthusiastic support from TVNZ and our international partners to create this new series,” says Greenstone CEO, Rachel Antony. We’re looking forward to introducing audiences around the world to Alexa Crowe’s home-town and to showcasing more of the talents of NZ writers, crew and our terrific cast.”

Not to be outdone by human counterparts, Greenstone can also proudly announce that after a series of rigorous auditions, the successful feline cast as Alexa’s cat, Chowder, is ginger Maine Coon and friend to all, Zeppelin.

My Life Is Murder is a contemporary mystery drama with a compelling female lead who is passionate about two things: discovering the secrets and hidden agendas behind the most baffling of crimes and perfecting her sourdough. Mostly in that order.

More guest stars are soon to be announced.

My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV production for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD Rights in association with Network 10.

The Series Producer is Mark Beesley (Westside); Line Producer is Tara Landry (Brokenwood Mysteries); and Executive Producers are Lucy Lawless, Claire Tonkin, Rachel Antony and Tim Pye.

My Life Is Murder season 1 is available on TVNZ OnDemand.

© Scoop Media

