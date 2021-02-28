Mercury Bay Art Escape Gala Rescheduled Due To Covid-19 Restrictions

The latest Covid-19 restrictions mean a change of date for Mercury Bay Arts Escape’s Gala evening. It will now be held on Thursday, April 1. All previously purchased tickets are valid and all arrangements remain the same. Organisers will be in touch with people who have already bought tickets to confirm their availability for the new date.

The Artists’ Open Studios will go ahead under Level 2 in the Coromandel. These are on weekends of March 6-7 and March 13-14.

Our Showcase Exhibition continues as planned, at Hot Waves Café, Hot Water Beach, from Saturday March 6, and has been extended until Sunday, April 18. This exhibition features work from all Open Studios’ participants and Mercury Bay Art Escape members

When visiting our artists’ studios and the exhibition, we remind all guests to please scan the QR code on entry, sanitise their hands, and observe social distancing requirements. https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/

Please follow our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mercurybayartescape) and sign up to our newsletter to ensure you have the latest information: https://www.mercurybay-artescape.com/contact

The Mercury Bay Art Escape’s Open Studios are a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to meet artists and see inside their workspaces. Discover what inspires artists, see their works in progress, and buy an original piece directly from its creator.

Artists are based in and around Tairua, Coroglen, Whenuakite, Hot Water Beach, Hahei, Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Opito Bay, Kuaotunu and Rings Beach.

The fifty artists represent a rich and eclectic mix of the arts and include flax weavers, furniture makers, jewellers, glass and mosaic artists, painters, photographers, potters, printmakers, sculptors, and woodworkers. Seven new artists are taking part for the first time.

The Open Studios are a free event, with studios open the weekends of March 6-7 and March 13-14. Doors are open 10am to 4pm. Download a map to plan your visit from our website at www.mercurybay-artescape.com/artists-open-studio.

KEY DATES AND EVENTS:

The Gala Evening is rescheduled until Thursday April 1

At Hot Waves Café in Hot Water beach from 6pm

A favourite social event of Coromandel’s arts scene

Meet the artists and have an early viewing of their work

Tickets are $45 and include a complimentary wine, food and live music

Tickets are limited so buy yours now at www.mercurybay-artescape.com/shop--cart

OPEN STUDIOS

Dates are the weekends of March 6-7 and March 13-14.

Studios are open from 10am until 4pm

Design your own fun road trip with a self-guided art trail throughout the greater Mercury Bay area on the eastern Coromandel Peninsula

Download a map from http://www.mercurybayartescape.com and start planning your art journey

SHOWCASE EXHIBITION

At Hot Waves Café from March 6 until Sunday April 18. All artists participating in the Open Studios and members of the Mercury Bay Art Escape will have a piece on display

