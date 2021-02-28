Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand Update

Organisers of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand have today confirmed that the event cannot take places as planned on Saturday 6 March, or on Sunday 7 March.

Under the New Zealand Government’s COVID-19 Alert Level 2 events of more than 100 people cannot take place, meaning that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand cannot be held next weekend in Taupō.

The event team is working on a postponement date, but this is highly contingent on multiple factors aligning. It is hopeful that a clearer picture on whether a postponement will be possible or not will be known in the next 24 hours.

