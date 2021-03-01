Support For New Zealand’s Next Generation Of Legends

MTF Finance has announced the launch of the ‘Future Legends Scholarship’. The scholarship has been developed to support and nurture talented young Kiwis from a range of disciplines.

Applications are open to New Zealanders aged 13-21 years. Winners will be chosen from three categories:

Sport

Academia and entrepreneurship

Music and the arts

First round winners will be announced at the end of June 2021.

New Zealand champion motorcycle racer, Avalon Biddle has been appointed the official ambassador for the programme. Biddle made sporting history in 2019 when she became the first woman to win New Zealand's Supersport 600 title, the coveted crown of New Zealand motorcycling racing.

“Being the ambassador for a programme like this is a real privilege. The scholarship is designed to celebrate and encourage talented young kiwis to thrive and I will be personally supporting this year’s winners with mentoring sessions and guidance”.

As a New Zealand owned and operated company, MTF Finance prides itself on helping Kiwis from all walks of life. MTF Finance CEO Glen Todd says the scholarship will provide recipients with the confidence and financial contribution to pursue their chosen field.

“New Zealand is a country full of talented young people. Receiving a scholarship like this could be just the boost they need to realise their potential”.

MTF Finance will award six $5,000 cash prizes, over two rounds throughout the year. Information on the scholarship and how to apply can be found at www.mtf.co.nz/futurelegends.

© Scoop Media

