Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSBK And Motofest At Hampton Downs Postponed

Monday, 1 March 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

It will still possibly be the biggest motorcycling event on the 2021 calendar, but we're now just going to have to wait a little longer for it to happen.

Poised to mark its fourth anniversary at the popular north Waikato race track this coming weekend (March 6-7), the Mike Pero MotoFest has unfortunately now had to be postponed due to the latest efforts by the Government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this stage, the sport's governing body in this country, Motorcycling New Zealand, has decided that the 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championships (NZSBK), an integral component of the MotoFest extravaganza, will remain a four-round series and that the racing that had been set for Hampton Downs this coming weekend, will now be staged at a later date, yet to be confirmed.

These are uncertain times, but it is hoped that round four, set for Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on March 13-14, will still go ahead as planned and Hampton Downs will hopefully be added back into the calendar after that.

The MotoFest programme was to include several separate major competitions – MotoFest not only hosting the third round of four in this year's NZSBK (including the New Zealand TT title races), but also the second annual Motul NZ Classic Grand Prix and the Shoei Helmets-sponsored Classic Two Stroke races as well.

Fingers are crossed that all these competitions will still be able to go ahead when a replacement date is determined.

This latest announcement is a massive blow to the tirelessly-dedicated members of the New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register (NZCMRR) who have been working alongside the Hampton Downs promoters and Motorcycling New Zealand officials to ensure MotoFest would run smoothly.

The four-round NZSBK series kicked off at Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, on the outskirts of Christchurch, on the weekend of January 9-10, with round two followed just a week later, at Levels International Raceway, near Timaru, and that set the cauldron bubbling ahead of what had been an expected MotoFest boil-over.

With Hampton Downs now expected to be added on after the Taupo round, it will become the crucial series finale.

The 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championships are supported by Sky Sport Next, Aon Insurance, Pirelli, Trust Aoraki, Redpath, CTAS, MX Timing, BikesportNZ.com and commentators Neil and Brad Ritchie.

Class leaders after two of four rounds in the NZSBK series are Whakatane's Damon Rees (Superbikes); Christchurch's Aaron Scott (Superbike B, support class); Christchurch's Dale Finch (Supersport 600); Whangamata's Jarad Horn (650 Pro Twins); Invercargill's Cormac Buchanan (Supersport 300 and Supersport 150); Hamilton's Billee Fuller (GIXXER Cup 150); Tauranga duo Barry Smith and Stu Dawe (Sidecars).

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 