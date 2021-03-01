Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hari With The Maori Sidesteps – On Maori Television!

Monday, 1 March 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: Maori TV

Variety show HARI WITH THE MAORI SIDESTEPS premieres its classic Maori showband style of comedy on Maori Television this Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

Cohen Holloway (Ngati Toa Rangatira), Jamie McCaskill (Ngati Tamatera), Regan Taylor (Ngati Kahungunu, Te Arawa) and Erroll Anderson (Ngapuhi, Ngati Hau) use skits, sitcom and song to showcase their talents as actors, singers and all-round entertainers before a live audience at Te Raukura ki Kapiti on the Kapiti Coast.

The six-part series captures the essence of the Maori Sidesteps as they delight their audiences with witty songs, big harmonies and sitcoms such as ‘Daddy Day Care’ where a group of Maori fathers navigate their way around Aotearoa in the eighties.

“No matter where you are in your journey through te ao Maori, the Sidesteps offer relatable stories, encouraging unapologetic pride in our whakapapa,” says director Tamati Kawha.

The stars of HARI WITH THE MAORI SIDESTEPS are:

COHEN HOLLOWAY – a well-known award-winning Kiwi television and film actor. Most recently Holloway has starred in Ka Pai Living, Bellbird, Sextortion and Fresh Eggs with more feature films scheduled for release.

JAMIE McCASKILL – also an award-winning writer, last seen on Māori Television as Tips in Awa Films’ Takes a Village. McCaskill recently appeared on Shortland Street as Pita Rameka and was a member of the Modern Maori Quartet.

REGAN TAYLOR – played the character of Joshua in the feature film, Mahana, and was core cast for the comedy, Tongue Tied, on Maori Television. Taylor has a passion for theatre, performing his solo show SolOthello both here and overseas.

ERROLL ANDERSON – featured in the film Ghost in a Shell starring Scarlett Johansson and also played the role of Piri in Awa Film’s Takes a Village on Maori Television.

Coming up on HARI WITH THE MAORI SIDESTEPS:

EPISODE 1 – Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at identity – what type of Maori even am I? Jamie starts a Daddy Day Care.

EPISODE 2 – Wednesday 10 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at identity – do you even know your history? Jamie gets a new client who only speaks Maori; Regan pushes some surveyors off his land; and two Pakeha claim their parking space.

EPISODE 3 – Wednesday 17 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at digital media – I don’t even use social media! Erroll introduces us to hangi in a box and Hoani invents Facebook without realising it.

EPISODE 4 – Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at political correctness – I’m not even PC! The boys visit Peecee’s Café; Hoani wants to save the planet; and Kelly gets burnt to a crisp.

EPISODE 5 – Wednesday 31 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at the environment – do we even look after the environment? The Queen Tiki’s take their waka out for a spin and Kaia’s ex-partner visits Daddy Day Care.

EPISODE 6 – Wednesday 7 April 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Maori Sidesteps look at the Maori language – I don’t even speak the reo! The Pakeha Quicksteps join the Census line while the Maori Sidesteps are challenged on their radio show.

Catch the comedy on HARI WITH THE MAORI SIDESTEPS – premiering on Maori Television on Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 