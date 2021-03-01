Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Antique & Classic Boat Show Plans For One Day Event

Monday, 1 March 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Antique and Classic Boat Show

 

The action for this weekend’s NZ Antique and Classic Boat Show at Lake Rototiti will be concentrated on Sunday March 7, if there is a shift to Covid level 1 by then, as currently predicted.

Organiser Pete Rainey says at this stage the intention is to run a full day of activities on Sunday 7th.

“We’ll be able to have displays on land in the morning and activities on the water in the afternoon as usual, if the alert levels are dropped to level 1 at 6.00am on Sunday morning as is the current plan announced by the Prime Minister,” he said. “While we won’t be organising any activities on Saturday people who have planned to come to Rotoiti will be able to launch their boats and enjoy the lake – they’ll be doing this as members of the public and we remind them Covid alert level 2 restrictions, including social distancing, will apply.”

The dinner and prize-giving function on Saturday (March 6) has been cancelled, but there will be an informal prizegiving at the lakeside on Sunday around 3pm. People who are unable to travel to the boatshow, or wish to cancel can have their registrations refunded.

“We’ve got so much interest this year and we really don’t want to disappoint people but we just have to wait and hope the Covid levels allow us to go ahead with the Sunday event - interestingly the weather forecast is showing Sunday as the better day,” Rainey said. “The public will be welcome and tickets will be available at the gate.”

The New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show is on March 7 at Kerr Bay, St Arnaud, 10am – 3pm. A reminder dogs are not allowed in the National Park, and a warning not to wear blue as it attracts the bumblebees which are copious at this time of year. If the Covid 19 alert level drops to One before Saturday the boat show will run across both days as usual.

