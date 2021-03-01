Postponement: 'Women You Can Bank On' - Dunedin

We are disappointed to announce that, due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in across Aotearoa New Zealand, that came into effect for seven days from 6am, Sunday 28 February 2021... the 5th annual ‘Women You Can Bank On’ event in Dunedin, New Zealand is now postponed to a later date, tbc.

This event was set to be an exceptional celebration of the ‘women in sport’ movement in Aotearoa and globally, to mark UN International Women’s Day. It was to feature a live panel discussion with the leaders of the "big four" - the four international women’s events coming to Aotearoa over the next three years - the 2021 Rugby World Cup; the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup; the 2022 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport; and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The opening address was to be given by New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport & Recreation, the Hon Grant Robertson, with a closing address from Australasian sports leader and Sport NZ CEO, Raelene Castle.

Along with our partners at Dunedin Venues Management Ltd and Anderson Lloyd, we remain committed to staging this event with the Otago community.

You can expect an announcement of a rescheduled date ASAP.

For now, thank you for your understanding. Stay safe everyone!

