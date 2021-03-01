Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Postponement: 'Women You Can Bank On' - Dunedin

Monday, 1 March 2021, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Women in Sport

We are disappointed to announce that, due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in across Aotearoa New Zealand, that came into effect for seven days from 6am, Sunday 28 February 2021... the 5th annual ‘Women You Can Bank On’ event in Dunedin, New Zealand is now postponed to a later date, tbc.

This event was set to be an exceptional celebration of the ‘women in sport’ movement in Aotearoa and globally, to mark UN International Women’s Day. It was to feature a live panel discussion with the leaders of the "big four" - the four international women’s events coming to Aotearoa over the next three years - the 2021 Rugby World Cup; the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup; the 2022 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport; and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The opening address was to be given by New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport & Recreation, the Hon Grant Robertson, with a closing address from Australasian sports leader and Sport NZ CEO, Raelene Castle.

Along with our partners at Dunedin Venues Management Ltd and Anderson Lloyd, we remain committed to staging this event with the Otago community.

You can expect an announcement of a rescheduled date ASAP.

For now, thank you for your understanding. Stay safe everyone!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Women in Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 