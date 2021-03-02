Golden Globe® Awards Winners
01 March 2021
Amazon Prime Video are thrilled to congratulate the following winners from today’s Golden Globe® Awards including Jodie Foster who was named Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian, Rosamund Pike for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for I Care a Lot, and Best Picture, Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Well done to all the nominees from today’s coveted awards.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now)
- Winner Best Picture, Musical or Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Mauritanian (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Wednesday 24 March)
- Winner Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
I Care a Lot (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now)
- Winner Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot