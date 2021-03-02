Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Golden Globe® Awards Winners

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

01 March 2021

Amazon Prime Video are thrilled to congratulate the following winners from today’s Golden Globe® Awards including Jodie Foster who was named Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian, Rosamund Pike for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for I Care a Lot, and Best Picture, Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Well done to all the nominees from today’s coveted awards.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now)

  • Winner Best Picture, Musical or Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Mauritanian (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Wednesday 24 March)

  • Winner Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

I Care a Lot (available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now)

  • Winner Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

