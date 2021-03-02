AAF 2021 Shows Status Update

Some AAF shows due to take place between 4-7 March have been cancelled. These are:

TAKU TAU KAHURANGI: AN AOTEAROA LOVE STORY featuring RIA HALL (4 MARCH)

JULIA DEANS (6 MARCH)

GITBOX REBELLION – WARKWORTH SHOW (7 MARCH - we are encouraging ticketholders to consider purchasing a new ticket to Gitbox Rebellion at The Civic Club at Auckland’s The Civic on 14 March)

All cancelled tickets will be refunded, as per AAF’s COVID-19 Ticketing Terms & Conditions, available here.

The following non-ticketed events have also been cancelled:

TE TĪMATANGA (4 MARCH)

ACTS OF LOVE (4-7 MARCH ONLY)

#TĀMAKIBEATS HEATS (REI & PRESTIGE LIVE WITH #TĀMAKIBEATS FINALISTS on 20 MARCH has also been cancelled)

NEW ZEALAND CHILDREN'S DAY ACTIVITIES (7 MARCH)

We are working to reschedule all other events from this period, in alignment with artist and venue availability, and have postponed the openings of several visual arts events. Review the full update here.

