Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AAF 2021 Shows Status Update

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Arts Festival

Some AAF shows due to take place between 4-7 March have been cancelled. These are:

TAKU TAU KAHURANGI: AN AOTEAROA LOVE STORY featuring RIA HALL (4 MARCH)

JULIA DEANS (6 MARCH)

GITBOX REBELLION – WARKWORTH SHOW (7 MARCH - we are encouraging ticketholders to consider purchasing a new ticket to Gitbox Rebellion at The Civic Club at Auckland’s The Civic on 14 March)

All cancelled tickets will be refunded, as per AAF’s COVID-19 Ticketing Terms & Conditions, available here.

The following non-ticketed events have also been cancelled:

TE TĪMATANGA (4 MARCH)

ACTS OF LOVE (4-7 MARCH ONLY)

#TĀMAKIBEATS HEATS (REI & PRESTIGE LIVE WITH #TĀMAKIBEATS FINALISTS on 20 MARCH has also been cancelled)

NEW ZEALAND CHILDREN'S DAY ACTIVITIES (7 MARCH)

We are working to reschedule all other events from this period, in alignment with artist and venue availability, and have postponed the openings of several visual arts events. Review the full update here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 