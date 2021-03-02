New Zealand’s Eight Best Road Trip Pit Stops

New Zealand has always been home to keen road trippers but now, with international boarders closed, more people than ever before are hitting the road at every opportunity to discover the best their country has to offer.

But as Kiwis flock to the nation’s motorways, spending hours in the car en route to your destination can often mean taking a bathroom break in some less than inspiring locations. However, did you know that in addition to beautiful scenery and areas of outstanding natural beauty, New Zealand is also home to some of the most unusual pit stops going! So, with that in mind, Budget Car Rentals has pulled together New Zealand’s top eight public toilets worth holding out for when you’re next on the road and busting!



KAWAKAWA

First up is KawaKawa, a small Northland town that has become a tourist attraction thanks to its unusual public toilets. Designed by Austrian artist, Friedensreich Regentag Dunkelbunt Hundertwasser, these toilets are the only place in the Southern Hemisphere where you can experience Hundertwasser’s unique art. Made mostly out of recycled materials and built around a living tree with a rooftop garden, this unique bathroom is a free artistic experience and environmentally friendly.



MATAKANA

On your way down to the coast? Make sure you stop in at the Matakana Public Toilets, 163 kilometres south near Auckland. After winning a design competition, Auckland student Steffan de Haan’s work was brought to life. The sculpted toilets took seven years to complete costing $400,000 but are unique enough to encourage tourists to stop off and enjoy the artwork and a bite to eat at the Matakana markets.

GORDONTON

Gordonton is a place to stop and smell the roses. Their small public toilet facility is filled with roses and cherry blossoms and even has a visitors’ book for people to sign on their pitstop. One wall is painted bright yellow, making it a joyful experience for travellers passing by. The facilities are also wheelchair friendly.

REDWOODS

The Whakaerwarewa Forest in Rotorua is home to a range of exotic trees and bathrooms out of a fairytale. The design of the cylinder toilets replicates the surrounding California Redwoods and are even more stunning at night where they are lit up to display intricate stencils of local flora and fauna.



TOKOROA

The toilets in Tokoroa were uniquely designed to represent the Southern Cross constellation, a symbol of the different ethnicities and cultures that have used this navigation tool throughout history. Five individual toilets are placed in the area and are joined by a covered walkway for shelter, they also vary in height, a nod to the sizes in the constellation while creating an eye-catching sculpture. The toilets are still under construction but will be open for business in March this year.



MANGATAINOKA

Mangatainoka is a small settlement in the Tararua District in the North Island. It’s in this small town at the Tui Brewery that beer kegs have been recycled into seats and urinals. Seems like a fitting feature to have at a Brewery.



WELLINGTON

The Wellington waterfront toilets, otherwise known as “lobster loos” or “crayfish crappers”, opened in 2011 and soon became a big tourist attraction. The toilets came third in the world’s best toilets in 2015, and were designed by Architect Bret Thurston creating bathrooms that were both functional and creative while fitting in with the surrounding heritage buildings.



INVERCARGILL

Invercargill is home to Transport World, which also happens to include a unique men’s bathroom. Fuel station inspired, water is dispersed by Shell oil pumps, door handles are made of fuel pumps, and while you’re taking care of business, you can look out a one-way mirror to the showroom full of vehicles.

