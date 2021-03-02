Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nutri-grain Ironman New Zealand To Move To New Date

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Kellogg's Nutri Grain Ironman NZ

Organisers of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand have today confirmed that the event will now take place on Saturday 27 March.

Under the New Zealand Government’s COVID-19 Alert Level 2, events of more than 100 people cannot take place, meaning that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand cannot be held on 6 March as originally scheduled in Taupō.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, thanked the numerous stakeholders, suppliers and contractors who came together to reach the new event date.

“Moving an event the scale of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand is no easy task and I’d like to thank everybody who we worked with since the change in Alert Levels was announced on Saturday evening to secure the new date,” said Beeche. “IRONMAN New Zealand has an incredible history and it’s only through the commitment and support of our partners including Taupo District Council, Tuwharetoa, and the whole Taupō community that we have been able to overcome numerous hurdles to shift the event at late notice.

“I’d also like to thank our athletes for their patience over the last few days,” he said. “IRONMAN New Zealand is for many athletes the culmination of a year long journey with countless hours of training and, barring any further COVID complications, we’re really happy that you’ll still be able to race in Taupō this year.

“This event means a lot to the Taupō community, it injects more than $8m a year into the region, we have 2,200 Mercury volunteers join us and over $90,000 is donated to community groups,” said Beeche. “As well as that our spectators bring an incredible energy to race day that provides such a vital boost to competitors out on course."

All registered athletes of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand will receive further details from organisers.

For more information on Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kellogg's Nutri Grain Ironman NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 