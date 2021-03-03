Harraways And Whānau Āwhina Plunket Supporting Homegrown Heroes

Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket have a lot in common. Both ‘homegrown’, heritage brands were founded in Otago over a century ago and they collectively strive to support Kiwis’ wellbeing.

To celebrate their partnership, Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket have launched ‘Homegrown Heroes’, a national campaign encouraging parents/caregivers to share their stories with each other.

Parents can share their stories with a photo or video telling us why they’re a homegrown hero and be into win 1 of 5 $500 grocery vouchers and Harraways prize packs.

We want to celebrate the Homegrown Heroes of Aotearoa for their unsung parenting efforts. By sharing their stories – challenges; heart-warming; funny or inspiring tales – other parents will gain encouragement, strength and ideas when they hear other whanau stories.

To share your story or nominate someone you know, go to https://www.harraways.co.nz/hero/ Hurry, entries close 22nd March.

Dropbox of Homegrown Heroes images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wo1bavzhtt4rdpl/AAA147HZwJTm_Y42on9lXi90a?dl=0

