Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BACKSTREET BOYSDNA World Tour – Australia And New Zealand Shows Rescheduled To 2022

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

 

Wednesday, March 3 – One of the best-selling acts of all time, the BACKSTREET BOYS have announced the Australia and New Zealand legs of their DNA World Tour has been forced to be rescheduled to March 2022 due to ongoing restrictions as a result of Covid 19.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson who have been enthralling fans for more than 25 years in a message to their Australian and New Zealand fans said;

“We can’t wait to visit you all down under. We were hoping to have better news, however it doesn’t seem it is going to be possible for us to go back out on the road just yet. The Backstreet Boys will be back in Australia and New Zealand in 2022. Those of you who already have tickets, please hang on to those tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. We can’t wait to get back to doing what we love and that’s performing for you. We miss you, we look forward to getting back out on the road, getting back out on that stage and interacting with the fans each night. We can’t wait to bring back the Backstreet Boys experience to you soon. We Miss you all, we love you all and we will see you very soon. We hope everyone is well, be well. Peace and Love xx

THE BACKSTREET BOYS

The DNA World Tour - Australia & New Zealand 2022 Tour Dates

Fri 4 March 2022 – Perth, RAC Arena (previously Wed 12 May 2021)

Mon 7 March 2022 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Mon 3 May 2021)

Tue 8 March 2022 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Tue 4 May 2021)

Sat 12 March 2022 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Sat 8 May 2021)

Sun 13 March 2022 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Fri 7 May 2021)

Tue 15 March 2022 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (previously Sat 1 May 2021)

Sat 19 March 2022 – Auckland, Spark Arena (previously Wed 28 April 2021)

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase. Refund requests must be submitted prior to 5pm, 31 March 2021. For any questions relating to your ticket purchase, please contact your original point of purchase.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: backstreetboys.com & livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 