BACKSTREET BOYSDNA World Tour – Australia And New Zealand Shows Rescheduled To 2022

Wednesday, March 3 – One of the best-selling acts of all time, the BACKSTREET BOYS have announced the Australia and New Zealand legs of their DNA World Tour has been forced to be rescheduled to March 2022 due to ongoing restrictions as a result of Covid 19.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson who have been enthralling fans for more than 25 years in a message to their Australian and New Zealand fans said;

“We can’t wait to visit you all down under. We were hoping to have better news, however it doesn’t seem it is going to be possible for us to go back out on the road just yet. The Backstreet Boys will be back in Australia and New Zealand in 2022. Those of you who already have tickets, please hang on to those tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. We can’t wait to get back to doing what we love and that’s performing for you. We miss you, we look forward to getting back out on the road, getting back out on that stage and interacting with the fans each night. We can’t wait to bring back the Backstreet Boys experience to you soon. We Miss you all, we love you all and we will see you very soon. We hope everyone is well, be well. Peace and Love xx

THE BACKSTREET BOYS

The DNA World Tour - Australia & New Zealand 2022 Tour Dates

Fri 4 March 2022 – Perth, RAC Arena (previously Wed 12 May 2021)

Mon 7 March 2022 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Mon 3 May 2021)

Tue 8 March 2022 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Tue 4 May 2021)

Sat 12 March 2022 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Sat 8 May 2021)

Sun 13 March 2022 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Fri 7 May 2021)

Tue 15 March 2022 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (previously Sat 1 May 2021)

Sat 19 March 2022 – Auckland, Spark Arena (previously Wed 28 April 2021)

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase. Refund requests must be submitted prior to 5pm, 31 March 2021. For any questions relating to your ticket purchase, please contact your original point of purchase.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: backstreetboys.com & livenation.co.nz

