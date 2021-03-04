Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Girl In Red Announces Her Eagerly Anticipated Debut Album 'If I Could Make It Go Quiet'

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 8:18 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Fresh from landing in the BBC Sound of 2021 list, alongside hyped backing from the likes of NME, The New York Times, Vogue, Dazed, DIY and more, today girl in red has announced details of her long-awaited, debut album if i could make it go quiet
The news is accompanied by the release of a new girl in red single ‘Serotonin’. The album is entirely self-written by girl in red, and co-produced through-out by Matias Tellez. In addition, ‘Serotonin’ is also co-produced by GRAMMY Winning producer FINNEAS.

Today’s new song sees girl in red (real name Marie Ulven) raise the bar on anything you may have heard from her before. On ‘Serotonin’ fans will find the same trademark raw honesty to her lyrics that offer a window view into the singer-songwriter-producer’s psyche. However, these feelings are showcased in the most irresistibly crisp, beat-driven backdrop that girl in red has penned to date.

Of the album, Marie states: "if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on."

The full tracklist to if i could make it go quiet is as followed:

  1. Serotonin
  2. Did You Come?
  3. Body And Mind
  4. hornylovesickmess
  5. midnight love
  6. You Stupid Bitch
  7. Rue
  8. Apartment 402
  9. .
  10. I’ll Call You Mine
  11. it would feel like this


For Ulven’s army of fans (1.8 million Instagram & 2.7 million Spotify followers and counting…), the album heralds the beginning of an imperial phase that girl in red has been steering towards since crashing into The New York Times’ top 10 tracks of the year with breakthrough single ‘i wanna be your girlfriend’ in 2018. Since then, the 22-year-old Norwegian singer has racked up more than a billion streams across a burgeoning and expanding catalogue of unapologetic indie pop anthems, hailed as an inspiring icon for a new generation of young listeners and beyond.

Now, with the dawn of if i could make it all go quiet, girl in red is set to cement her place as one of alternative pop’s breakthrough voices: someone able to articulate the experience of modern youth in all its contradictions, and yet resonate with listeners across the age, gender and background spectrums too.

The pre-order starts immediately today, and those buying will receive ‘Rue', 'midnight love' and 'Serotonin' as instant grats. Pre-order HERE

Photo credit: Jonathan Kise

