The Latest Issue Of Thrive Asks 'Is Jacinda Ok?'

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 8:46 am
Press Release: Thrive

Nearly one year on from New Zealand recording its first case of COVID-19 and just days before Auckland was thrown into another snap lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sat down with Wendyl Nissen, Editor of Thrive, to discuss how she has coped over the past year as she’s led the country through its unprecedented - and globally praised - pandemic response.

In the latest issue of Thrive, which is on sale from today, Jacinda gives an exclusive interview and appears on the cover of New Zealand’s newest wellness magazine.

Over a cup of tea, the Prime Minister answers the question many people have asked themselves in the past year: Is Jacinda okay? Is she sleeping? Is she eating well?

Jacinda discusses the pressure of leading New Zealand through some of its most uncertain days and gives candid insights into how she copes and stays well. She likens her role of looking after her team of five million as being in a “constant state of exam preparation, so there’s not a lot of opportunity to create ‘me’ time”.

The Prime Minister talks about her love of cooking in the holidays, her remarkable ability to sleep well, her support team of friends and family - and what she did when she found herself alone for the first time in months.

Jacinda says spending time with her two-and-a-half daughter Neve is key to helping her unwind. “It’s not strictly relaxation time, but Neve doesn’t want to talk about my day - she doesn’t care about what I did at all,” she says.

Editor Wendyl says, “As a journalist I’m constantly amazed when busy women take time to have a chat about life, motherhood and wellness. It was fascinating to hear what goes on behind the scenes and check in on someone whose job it is to look after us all.”

In an increasingly time-poor society, Jacinda, who leads a demanding life yet understands the importance of balancing career with wellness, will fit the bill perfectly for Thrive readers. Pick up a copy of Thrive today to find out how our Prime Minister takes care of herself in her relentless job and stays so positive.

Also in the latest issue of Thrive: ‘the science of song’ - the power of music and how it can heal, plus Tami Neilson, Benee and others weigh in with their favourite tunes to relax to; learn how to dive head-first into ocean swimming and why it's good for you; and the end of 9 to 5 - how to find happiness in the new way we are working.

Launched in November last year, Thrive is a nurturing and inspirational monthly magazine, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a world of wellness. At the very heart of the magazine is the philosophy of healthy and sustainable living, with an emphasis on caring for ourselves as well as others. Thrive is a magazine for people from all walks of life; from the smoothie slurper, to the mindfulness master, to the eco-warrior, Thrive is a call to arms for anyone wanting to reflect, take stock and get back to basics.

Join the Thrive magazine community:
Website: thrivemagazine.co.nz
Facebook: @thrivemagnz
Instagram: @thrivemagnz
 

