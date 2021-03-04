Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AAF 2021 Shows Status Update

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Auckland Arts Festival

Auckland Arts Festival/Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki (AAF) sends aroha to our whānau across Tāmaki Makaurau at Alert Level 3 and the rest of Aotearoa at Alert Level 2. We hope you are all staying safe, staying home and following government guidelines so that we can share space together again soon.

Today, we are reflecting on what should have been our Festival opening. We are deeply saddened that some of our artists have been affected by cancellations and possible reschedules due to this week’s lockdown. Making these decisions has been far from easy and we are continuing to operate at hyper speed to reschedule as many shows and events as possible. Join us in crossing fingers and toes for good news of a drop in alert levels this weekend!

Unfortunately, we have been forced to make some changes to our planned programming for Thursday 4 - Monday 8 March:

CANCELLED TICKETED EVENTS

CANCELLED FREE EVENTS

WORKING TO RESCHEDULE

RESCHEDULED

POSTPONED VISUAL ARTS OPENINGS

We will provide an update on shows and events beyond Monday once we have clarity around whether the current lockdown will end on Sunday 7 March.

In the meantime, we want to thank all of our venues, artists, suppliers, administrators, and crew for their flexibility, willingness, and hard mahi in helping us to recalibrate our 2021 Festival. We also want to express gratitude to our audience for their faith, enthusiasm and patience while we undergo this process. The support across the board is truly inspiring and we can’t wait to finally showcase the work of our wonderful artists with you all, hopefully, very soon!

In the event of cancellation of a ticketed performance, ticketholders will be refunded. No action is needed. If you wish to donate to AAF in the spirit of aroha, please click here. If you hold tickets to a show that is listed as ‘working to reschedule’, we will inform you of the new date and time as soon as details are confirmed. For more on AAF’s COVID-19 Ticketing Terms & Conditions, please click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 