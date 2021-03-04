AAF 2021 Shows Status Update

Auckland Arts Festival/Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki (AAF) sends aroha to our whānau across Tāmaki Makaurau at Alert Level 3 and the rest of Aotearoa at Alert Level 2. We hope you are all staying safe, staying home and following government guidelines so that we can share space together again soon.

Today, we are reflecting on what should have been our Festival opening. We are deeply saddened that some of our artists have been affected by cancellations and possible reschedules due to this week’s lockdown. Making these decisions has been far from easy and we are continuing to operate at hyper speed to reschedule as many shows and events as possible. Join us in crossing fingers and toes for good news of a drop in alert levels this weekend!

Unfortunately, we have been forced to make some changes to our planned programming for Thursday 4 - Monday 8 March:

We will provide an update on shows and events beyond Monday once we have clarity around whether the current lockdown will end on Sunday 7 March.

In the meantime, we want to thank all of our venues, artists, suppliers, administrators, and crew for their flexibility, willingness, and hard mahi in helping us to recalibrate our 2021 Festival. We also want to express gratitude to our audience for their faith, enthusiasm and patience while we undergo this process. The support across the board is truly inspiring and we can’t wait to finally showcase the work of our wonderful artists with you all, hopefully, very soon!

In the event of cancellation of a ticketed performance, ticketholders will be refunded. No action is needed. If you wish to donate to AAF in the spirit of aroha, please click here. If you hold tickets to a show that is listed as ‘working to reschedule’, we will inform you of the new date and time as soon as details are confirmed. For more on AAF’s COVID-19 Ticketing Terms & Conditions, please click here.

