Estère Announces Rescheduled Archetypes Tour Dates!

After two snap Level 3's caused a great tour-date reshuffle, Estère is happy/excited/relieved to announce new tour dates for March/April/May!

Tickets on sale now from www.esteremusic.com

March:26.03 Paisley Stage, Napier27.03 Splore (ALL AGES)28.03 *Jam Factory, Tauranga (ALL AGES)*SoloApril:11.4 Newtown Festival, Wellington15.4 Festival of Colour, WanakaMay:05.05 DIVE Music Bar, Dunedin 06.05 Wunderbar, Lyttelton 07.05 The Plant, Blenheim (ALL AGES)08.05 East St Café, Nelson 09.05 Roots Bar, Takaka (Note venue change)

Estère's band is comprised of über-talented cast of creative characters Zoe Moon Mahal (Brockaflower), Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Dawn Diver) and Cory Champion (Borrowed CS, Clear Path Ensemble). Their on-stage chemistry sparks the delivery of Estère’s magical music to main centres and regions new to her performance.

Archetypes

is a departure from the bedroom beats of Estère’s previous two albums. Co-produced with Massive Attack producer,

Stew Jackson

, each track on the album comes alive through the Wellington-based artist’s deft production. Defying categoristion, her music is a mixture of folk, R&B and electronica, blended in a unique fashion, easily identified as ‘Estère’. Archetypes is the sound of an artist who entirely commits to creative instinct.

