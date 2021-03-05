SOL3 MIO - New Rescheduled North Island Dates
With the recent change in COVID-19 Alert Levels in New Zealand, the upcoming SOL3 MIO shows in New Plymouth, Wanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton had to be rescheduled, joining the already rescheduled Napier performance.
However, Endeavour Live and the SOL3 MIO team are now pleased to announce the below rescheduled dates for the remainder of the SOL3 MIO NEW ZEALAND TOUR.
SOL3 MIO NEW ZEALAND RESCHEDULED TOUR
DATES;
SOL3 MIO NAPIER
Black Barn Vineyard
Friday, April 2 2021
SOL3 MIO PALMERSTON NORTH
Regent on Broadway
Saturday, April 10 2021
SOL3 MIO NEW PLYMOUTH
TSB Theatre
Wednesday, April 7
2021
SOL3 MIO HAMILTON
Claudelands Arena
Friday, April 16 2021
SOL3 MIO WELLINGTON
Michael Fowler Centre
Friday, April
9 2021
SOL3 MIO WHANGANUI
Whanganui Opera House
Saturday, April 17
2021
Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. For more information, including refunds for those who can’t make the new dates, head to: www.endeavour.live/sol3mio.