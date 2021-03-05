SOL3 MIO - New Rescheduled North Island Dates

With the recent change in COVID-19 Alert Levels in New Zealand, the upcoming SOL3 MIO shows in New Plymouth, Wanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton had to be rescheduled, joining the already rescheduled Napier performance.

However, Endeavour Live and the SOL3 MIO team are now pleased to announce the below rescheduled dates for the remainder of the SOL3 MIO NEW ZEALAND TOUR.

SOL3 MIO NEW ZEALAND RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES;



SOL3 MIO NAPIER

Black Barn Vineyard

Friday, April 2 2021



SOL3 MIO PALMERSTON NORTH

Regent on Broadway

Saturday, April 10 2021



SOL3 MIO NEW PLYMOUTH

TSB Theatre

Wednesday, April 7 2021



SOL3 MIO HAMILTON

Claudelands Arena

Friday, April 16 2021



SOL3 MIO WELLINGTON

Michael Fowler Centre

Friday, April 9 2021



SOL3 MIO WHANGANUI

Whanganui Opera House

Saturday, April 17 2021



Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. For more information, including refunds for those who can’t make the new dates, head to: www.endeavour.live/sol3mio.

