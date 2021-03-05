The Best Medicine – Three Local Comedy Productions Set To Bring Laughter To Aotearoa Audiences

NZ On Air has backed one new feature film and two returning comedy projects to bring more crack-up content to the nation in 2021. Up to $1.2m has been invested in three productions, showcasing the best and brightest of Aotearoa’s comedic talent to prime-time audiences.

After a critically-lauded first season, Taskmaster New Zealand will return for a hilarious second season on TVNZ 2. Starring Jeremy Wells as the eponymous Taskmaster, and Paul Williams as his awkward accomplice, Taskmaster NZ 2 will see five more top Kiwi comedians go head-to-head to complete a series of bizarre, tricky, and often ingenious tasks. The format was originally produced by Avalon in the UK.

Also returning to Aotearoa’s screens in 2021 is TVNZ 2’s Best Foods Comedy Gala. This special two-part coverage of New Zealand’s premiere comedy event will see seasoned crowd-favourites returning to the stage, as well as introducing audiences to new up-and-coming local comic talent.

Dox is based on the true story of two Tongan rugby fans who convinced their community to form a brass band to secure front-row seats to the 2011 Tonga vs France Rugby World Cup game. As their plan unravels, the bonds of friendship, community and what it means to be Tongan, are pushed to the limit - all to the tune of amateur trumpets. Dox will screen on Three after a theatrical release.

“Supporting the development of local comedians and creatives is a fundamental part of NZ On Air’s mahi,” said NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills.

“NZ On Air is so pleased to support these three unique comedy ventures, which will not only bring joy to New Zealand audiences, but also provide the opportunity for our local talent to shine,” she continued.

Funding Details

Taskmaster NZ 2, 10 x 44 mins, Kevin & Co for TVNZ 2, up to $792,119 plus a platform contribution reduction of $635,040.

Dox, 1 x 90 mins, Piki Films for Three, up to $300,000 plus a platform contribution reduction of $40,000.

Best Foods Comedy Gala 2021, 2 x 66 mins, TVNZ for TVNZ 2, up to $128,212 plus a platform contribution reduction of $102,569.

