Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Best Medicine – Three Local Comedy Productions Set To Bring Laughter To Aotearoa Audiences

Friday, 5 March 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air has backed one new feature film and two returning comedy projects to bring more crack-up content to the nation in 2021. Up to $1.2m has been invested in three productions, showcasing the best and brightest of Aotearoa’s comedic talent to prime-time audiences.

After a critically-lauded first season, Taskmaster New Zealand will return for a hilarious second season on TVNZ 2. Starring Jeremy Wells as the eponymous Taskmaster, and Paul Williams as his awkward accomplice, Taskmaster NZ 2 will see five more top Kiwi comedians go head-to-head to complete a series of bizarre, tricky, and often ingenious tasks. The format was originally produced by Avalon in the UK.

Also returning to Aotearoa’s screens in 2021 is TVNZ 2’s Best Foods Comedy Gala. This special two-part coverage of New Zealand’s premiere comedy event will see seasoned crowd-favourites returning to the stage, as well as introducing audiences to new up-and-coming local comic talent.

Dox is based on the true story of two Tongan rugby fans who convinced their community to form a brass band to secure front-row seats to the 2011 Tonga vs France Rugby World Cup game. As their plan unravels, the bonds of friendship, community and what it means to be Tongan, are pushed to the limit - all to the tune of amateur trumpets. Dox will screen on Three after a theatrical release.

“Supporting the development of local comedians and creatives is a fundamental part of NZ On Air’s mahi,” said NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills.

“NZ On Air is so pleased to support these three unique comedy ventures, which will not only bring joy to New Zealand audiences, but also provide the opportunity for our local talent to shine,” she continued.

Funding Details

Taskmaster NZ 2, 10 x 44 mins, Kevin & Co for TVNZ 2, up to $792,119 plus a platform contribution reduction of $635,040.

Dox, 1 x 90 mins, Piki Films for Three, up to $300,000 plus a platform contribution reduction of $40,000.

Best Foods Comedy Gala 2021, 2 x 66 mins, TVNZ for TVNZ 2, up to $128,212 plus a platform contribution reduction of $102,569.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 