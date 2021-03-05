Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'To The Island' Tour Now To Commence On 10 March With Rescheduled Tour Dates

Friday, 5 March 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

CROWDED HOUSE are amped up and raring to kick off their twelve-date national “To the Island” tour this month - one of the most extensive band tours to be confirmed for 2021.

With the just announced roll back of government restrictions around mass gatherings the ‘To the Island’ tour will now commence in Christchurch on Wednesday, March 10 at Christchurch Arena, before completing all the previously announced shows.

A number of tour dates have had to be rescheduled with the Hamilton and two Napier shows that were due to play during the week commencing March 1 now scheduled for late March, and the Nelson and Palmerston North shows rescheduled due to the changed production logistics required to reroute the tour. Please see the full revised itinerary below.

Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets, but those who are now unable to attend the revised tour dates will be able to obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

The Dunedin and Palmerston North shows are sold-out, along with the first performances in Auckland and Napier, with only limited ticket availability remaining for all other shows.

Indie rock band THE BETH’S will join Crowded House as special guests in Queenstown (March 13), New Plymouth (March 20) and both Napier shows (March 27 & 28), with singer/songwriter Reb Fountain completing the line-up (excluding Napier).

Crowded House recently announced their first new album in over a decade ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ will be released on June 4. The tour and music feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Following Neil Finn’s surprise star turn and an extremely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour are energised and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation has grown up and connected with their songs and will now experience Crowded House live as they perform the legendary anthems from the bands 35-year career, along with brand new music.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit crowdedhouse.com & www.livenation.co.nz

