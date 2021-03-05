Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

I, Portrait - Aussie Erotic-Thriller!

Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Bounty Films

Bounty Films has acquired the global VOD right to the erotic-thriller, I, Portrait. It's now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms and in the rest of the world via Google Play, Youtube Movies and Prime Video. DVD available from Amazon.

Carmen McKenna (Natalie Heslop Playboy) has a gift. She is an award-winning painter. Whatever she paints materialises in her real life. Julian Ryde (Nathan Hill Revenge of the Gweilo) her husband, is a casting agent. They seem to have the perfect marriage. Then one day they receive an unexpected visit from an old school friend, Stephanie Mitchell (Sienna Stass). She’s a country girl trying to find herself in the big city. The couple invite her to stay a while at their house, unaware of her ulterior motives. Stephanie’s dark past begins to haunt them, and so they ask her to leave. Unfortunately, she has plans to destroy the couple’s relationship and letting go of her won’t be as easy as they hoped.

From the associate producer of Pernicious, and in the tradition of Single White Female and Cruel Intentions, also featuring hit songs by Jane Badler and Billy Kat, I, Portrait will not disappoint fans of the Thriller genre.

"This film is made in the tradition of the 90's thrillers such as 'Cruel Intentions', 'Fatal Attraction' & 'Girl Interrupted'. I was inspired by the acting of Michael Douglas from movies such as 'Basic Instinct' & 'Disclosure' and then the opportunity to work with a Playboy centrefold (Natalie Heslop) became the key ingredients to create this film." - Nathan Hill, Writer and Director.

Direct TV: http://bit.ly/portdirect

Vudu: http://bit.ly/portvu

Vimeo On Demand: http://bit.ly/portvom

Youtube Movies: http://bit.ly/portub3

Google Play: http://bit.ly/porogle

Microsoft: http://bit.ly/portsoft

Prime Video: http://bit.ly/irpime

