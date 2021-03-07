Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Queens Competing In RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Revealed

Sunday, 7 March 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Start your engines Aotearoa and may the best queen win!

10 queens from across Australia and New Zealand with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent have been selected to compete in the first ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The fierce and fabulous queens sashaying onto the world stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race are:

Anita Wigl’it, New Zealand
Art Simone, Australia
Coco Jumbo, Australia
Elektra Shock, New Zealand
Etcetera Etcetera, Australia
Jojo Zaho, Australia
Karen from Finance, Australia
Kita Mean, New Zealand
Maxi Shield, Australia
Scarlet Adams, Australia

The series will see the queens serving high fashion realness, mini and maxi challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the workroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

Three queens will represent Aotearoa in this trans-Tasman series, as the first Kiwis to compete on Drag Race worldwide.

Elektra Shock says: "For years we've watched with envy as RuPaul has launched the careers of so many talented queens. And now I get the amazing opportunity to showcase my drag on this huge platform. I'm so excited for the world to see what they’ve been missing down under."

Adding to that, Kita Mean said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is going to be OUTRAGEOUSLY CAMP! Being handpicked to take part in something so fabulous is a huge honour. I can't wait to bring my unique brand of effervescence to the party and show the world what the Ru girls down under have to offer!"

“Being on RuPaul’s Drag Race is an absolute dream come true. I can’t wait to show the world how sassy, sexy and stupid I am. Bring on those challenges, hilarious moments and heavenly pit crew!” Anita Wigl’it finished.

The eight-part series will premiere later this year on TVNZ OnDemand and be hosted by RuPaul, with Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage and award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson on the main judging panel.

Celebrity guest appearances will be announced soon.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 