Queens Competing In RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Revealed

Start your engines Aotearoa and may the best queen win!

10 queens from across Australia and New Zealand with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent have been selected to compete in the first ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The fierce and fabulous queens sashaying onto the world stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race are:

Anita Wigl’it, New Zealand

Art Simone, Australia

Coco Jumbo, Australia

Elektra Shock, New Zealand

Etcetera Etcetera, Australia

Jojo Zaho, Australia

Karen from Finance, Australia

Kita Mean, New Zealand

Maxi Shield, Australia

Scarlet Adams, Australia

The series will see the queens serving high fashion realness, mini and maxi challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the workroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

Three queens will represent Aotearoa in this trans-Tasman series, as the first Kiwis to compete on Drag Race worldwide.

Elektra Shock says: "For years we've watched with envy as RuPaul has launched the careers of so many talented queens. And now I get the amazing opportunity to showcase my drag on this huge platform. I'm so excited for the world to see what they’ve been missing down under."

Adding to that, Kita Mean said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is going to be OUTRAGEOUSLY CAMP! Being handpicked to take part in something so fabulous is a huge honour. I can't wait to bring my unique brand of effervescence to the party and show the world what the Ru girls down under have to offer!"

“Being on RuPaul’s Drag Race is an absolute dream come true. I can’t wait to show the world how sassy, sexy and stupid I am. Bring on those challenges, hilarious moments and heavenly pit crew!” Anita Wigl’it finished.

The eight-part series will premiere later this year on TVNZ OnDemand and be hosted by RuPaul, with Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage and award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson on the main judging panel.

Celebrity guest appearances will be announced soon.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand in 2021.

© Scoop Media

