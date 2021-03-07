Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mercury Bay Art Escape Open Studios Extended After Covid-19 Restrictions

Sunday, 7 March 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Mercury Bay Art Escape

Art-lovers will have an extra opportunity to visit Mercury Bay Art Escape’s Open Studios now organisers have extended the programme. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Aucklanders were not able to make the journey to the eastern Coromandel for Saturday’s opening day. So, a third weekend has been added at Easter, meaning artists are opening their studios March 6-7, March 13-14, and April 3-4.

Mercury Bay Art Escape chair and Kuaotunu photographer Ian Preece says they don’t want people to miss out. “Our artists are already set up for the March weekends, so we thought we’d add in Easter since many Aucklanders’ plans to visit had been thwarted. We’re delighted our artists are making themselves available for this third weekend. It proves how important the event is to our creative community here, and how excited we are about welcoming art-lovers to our workspaces. Yesterday’s opening was fantastic; artists’ studios were busy and feedback from visitors was excellent.”

MBAE organisers have already rescheduled the gala evening, originally planned for March 5, to April 1, because of previous Level 2 restrictions in the Coromandel.

The Showcase Exhibition has also been extended by two weeks. It’s at Hot Waves Café, Hot Water Beach, from Saturday March 6, and until Sunday, April 18. This exhibition features work from all Open Studios’ participants and Mercury Bay Art Escape members.

The Mercury Bay Art Escape’s Open Studios are a brilliant opportunity for members of the public to meet artists and see inside their creative spaces. Discover what inspires artists, see their works in progress, and buy an original piece directly from its creator.

Artists are based in and around Tairua, Coroglen, Whenuakite, Hot Water Beach, Hahei, Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Opito Bay, Kuaotunu and Rings Beach.

The fifty artists represent a rich and eclectic mix of the arts and include flax weavers, furniture makers, jewellers, glass and mosaic artists, painters, photographers, potters, printmakers, sculptors, and woodworkers. Seven new artists are taking part for the first time.

The Open Studios are a free event, with studios open the weekends of March 6-7, March 13-14 and April 3-4. Doors are open 10am to 4pm. Download a map to plan your visit from our website at www.mercurybay-artescape.com/artists-open-studio.

When visiting our artists’ studios and the exhibition, guests are reminded to please scan the QR code on entry https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/

Please follow our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mercurybayartescape) and Instagram pages https://www.instagram.com/mercurybayartescape, and sign up to our newsletter to ensure you have the latest information: https://www.mercurybay-artescape.com/contact

KEY DATES AND EVENTS:

• The Gala Evening is rescheduled until Thursday April 1

• At Hot Waves Café in Hot Water beach from 6pm

• A favourite social event of Coromandel’s arts scene

• Meet the artists and have an early viewing of their work

• Tickets are $45 and include a complimentary wine, food and live music

• Tickets are limited so buy yours now at www.mercurybay-artescape.com/shop--cart

OPEN STUDIOS

• Dates are the weekends of March 6-7, March 13-14, and April 3-4.

• Studios are open from 10am until 4pm

• Design your own fun road trip with a self-guided art trail throughout the greater Mercury Bay area on the eastern Coromandel Peninsula

• Download a map from http://www.mercurybayartescape.com and start planning your art journey

SHOWCASE EXHIBITION

• At Hot Waves Café from March 6 until Sunday April 18. All artists participating in the Open Studios and members of the Mercury Bay Art Escape will have a piece on display

Maps and guides available, along with information about the artists at www.mercurybayartescape.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

