Aotearoa Music Photography Award | Whakaahua Puoro Toa

Auckland Festival of Photography and Auckland UNESCO City of Music are proud to present the inaugural Aotearoa Music Photography Award | Whakaahua Puoro Toa competition to be held during NZ Music Month - May 2021!

“Music photography is an art form; whether it’s a community event, a big festival highlights or a gig review, photography is always there. It’s a wonderful cultural activity. We welcome Auckland UNESCO City of Music as our partner and look forwards to some great entries” said Julia Durkin MNZM the founder and director of Auckland Festival of Photography.

“Photography and photographers are vital in preserving the memories, legacy and wairua of our musicians and venues,” said Auckland UNESCO City of Music Director, Mark Roach. “We welcome this new platform that celebrates the craft of music photography and our music heritage.”

Open to all New Zealand professional and community photographers, online entries can be submitted from 1 – 24 May via the festival website.

At an awards function on Friday 28 May the winners will be announced and prizes allocated, including the first prize of $1500 cash.

This award is part of the 2021 Auckland Festival of Photography programme which runs free and in various locations around Auckland from 3 – 20 June.

In conjunction with Auckland UNESCO City of Music and with the support of media partner AudioCulture the winners work will be widely promoted and cemented in history as the first ever winner of the official Aotearoa Music Photography Award | Whakahua Puoro Toa.

